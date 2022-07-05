Missing Minnesotan's boat washes ashore on island in middle of Atlantic Ocean

Adam Uren

The boat belonging to a Minnesota native who went missing off the shore of North Carolina has washed up more than 2,700 miles away.

Authorities on the Azores Islands, about 1,000 miles west of Portugal in the Atlantic Ocean, informed police in North Carolina that the 2006 Clearwater fishing boat belonging to Joseph Matthew Johnson, 44, was found on the island of São Jorge in late June.

Johnson, a native of the Brainerd Lakes area, was reported missing off the coast of North Carolina, where he now lives, on November 27, 2021 after he failed to show for a fishing trip with a friend.

A retired US Army Special Forces Soldier, he was last seen leaving the Federal Point Yacht Club in Carolina Beach on Nov. 22.

The Wilmington Star News, citing local police, reports that his boat showed "evidence of capsizing" and had "heavy building of barnacles and algae," suggesting it had been capsized for "quite some time."

His mother told the newspaper she still has hope he has survived, noting he has decades of experience from the Army to survive dangerous conditions.