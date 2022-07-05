ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Missing Minnesotan's boat washes ashore on island in middle of Atlantic Ocean

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIER6_0gVHYEUP00
Adam Uren

The boat belonging to a Minnesota native who went missing off the shore of North Carolina has washed up more than 2,700 miles away.

Authorities on the Azores Islands, about 1,000 miles west of Portugal in the Atlantic Ocean, informed police in North Carolina that the 2006 Clearwater fishing boat belonging to Joseph Matthew Johnson, 44, was found on the island of São Jorge in late June.

Johnson, a native of the Brainerd Lakes area, was reported missing off the coast of North Carolina, where he now lives, on November 27, 2021 after he failed to show for a fishing trip with a friend.

A retired US Army Special Forces Soldier, he was last seen leaving the Federal Point Yacht Club in Carolina Beach on Nov. 22.

The Wilmington Star News, citing local police, reports that his boat showed "evidence of capsizing" and had "heavy building of barnacles and algae," suggesting it had been capsized for "quite some time."

His mother told the newspaper she still has hope he has survived, noting he has decades of experience from the Army to survive dangerous conditions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Casings From Thousands of Molting Flies Pile Up on North Carolina Lake

A suspected fish kill at a North Carolina lake turned out to be something much less alarming. According to Yadkin Riverkeeper, the "gross" scum covering parts of High Rock Lake outside Salisbury is actually the result of thousands of molting mayflies shedding their casings. "It's gross and scummy, but doesn't...
SALISBURY, NC
103.7 THE LOON

What Rising Water Temperatures do to Central Minnesota Lakes

Fishing has been good in Central and Northern Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt of Outdoor News. He says water temperatures are rising by not as quickly as you might think. Schmitt says in northern Minnesota on Leech Lake last week the water temperature was still in the upper 60s. He says in Central Minnesota the temperatures are still in the low to mid 70s.
MINNESOTA STATE
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WBTW News13

Boat hits Little River jetties, 8 rescued, SCDNR says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were rescued after a boat hit the Little River jetties, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. There were no serious injuries, and the DNR said those aboard the boat were transferred to an Horry County Fire Rescue boat and taken to land. In a […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Atlantic Ocean#Us Army Special Forces#Azores Islands#The Wilmington Star News
WNCT

Man struck by lightning near island off North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man was struck by lightning near Masonboro Island. WECT-TV reports that the man was struck about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded with their Marine Unit, along with Wilmington Police Department’s Marine Unit....
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Army
fox9.com

Why the sky turned orange in the Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Where to Spot the Wienermobile Around Minnesota This July

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the road and making a handful of stops around the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. If you've never seen the giant rolling hotdog up close, it really is a sight to take in. I had a chance to take a tour of one of these vehicles a few years ago, and I was blown away by the attention to detail Oscar Mayer put into building and decorating them.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
70K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy