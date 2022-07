UNDATED (AP) — The governor's race in Michigan will be one of the most closely watched races this fall, and not just for the political stakes. Candidates for the GOP nod are getting lots of attention for the baggage they carry into the race. One is accused of using racist slurs about Black people in the workplace and sexually harassing employees. Just yesterday, another hopeful pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol insurrection. A third is a self-help guru who sold supplements he falsely claimed could treat COVID-19. Meanwhile, the GOP candidate with the most mainstream support isn't issue-free: he acts in low-budget horror movies. The winner of the GOP race will face incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in the fall.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO