Canucks’ 2022 Draft Class Predictions

The 2022 NHL Draft is upon us and while Shane Wright is the odds-on favorite (according to Draft Kings Sportsbook) to be selected first overall, prospect pundits are not so sure as some have Juraj Slafkovsky or Logan Cooley going ahead of him. In the end, it will be the Montreal Canadiens and the Montreal Canadiens alone, that know for sure who they are going to choose. Unless they trade the pick away, which is pretty unlikely at this point.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO