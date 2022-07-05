ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer star reveals evidence of possible link between his career and brain damage

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired soccer star Bruce Murray reveals evidence showing that...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Demaryius Thomas Suffered From Stage 2 CTE Prior to His Death, Doctors Say

Doctors from Boston University have diagnosed late Denver Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, prior to his death last year, per ESPN. “CTE itself does not cause death. You don’t die from CTE,” Dr. Ann McKee, neuropathologist and member of the Boston University research...
DENVER, CO
CBS News

Former soccer star Bruce Murray speaks out on his struggles with memory, possible link to CTE

When we think of the risk of concussions in athletes, sports like football and hockey often come to mind. But researchers have also been focusing on a different sport: soccer. Bruce Murray, a former soccer star who retired in 1995 after multiple concussions and collisions, is speaking out about his own struggles with memory and why his days on the field may have caused chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Concussions have already been linked to CTE, but now researchers believe smaller repetitive hits to the head may also be responsible.
SOCCER
ABC News

Parents of late NFL star Demaryius Thomas reveal he suffered CTE Stage 2

At just 33 years old Super Bowl Champion Demaryius Thomas' death rocked the NFL. In December 2021 Thomas was found unresponsive in his shower, but now the mysterious circumstances of his death have come to light. After donating their son's brain to research, his parents told ABC News in an...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Damage#Concussions
The Independent

Georgia student suffers stroke and brain damage at routine chiropractor visit

Caitlin Jensen's back hurt. Then her heart stopped. The Georgia Southern University student had just graduated, her eyes set to the future and all of its possibilities, when she decided to start her first summer free from the shackles of school by having her back adjusted. On 16 June, she visited a chiropractor and booked a basic adjustment. They tweaked her neck, and shortly after Ms Jensen began to feel ill. Her condition deteriorated quickly — enough to alarm those around her and prompt a 911 call. Ms Jensen was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found that her neck...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
rolling out

Late NFL player Demaryius Thomas diagnosed with severe CTE

Demaryius Thomas suffered from a severe brain disease at the time of his death at age 33 in December 2021. According to a New York Times feature, Thomas’ family revealed the former Denver Broncos wide receiver suffered from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The disease better known as CTE can only be diagnosed after a person dies. It’s a brain disease that can be caused by multiple hits to the head. Many NFL players have been diagnosed with it in during autopsies, including Aaron Hernandez, who was diagnosed with one of the most severe cases seen at stage 3. Stage 4 CTE is the most advanced case of the disease. Stage 2 CTE is the same level former New York Giant Tyler Sash suffered from. He eventually died of an accidental overdose months after moving back home to Iowa. He struggled to keep a job and focus, and was once chased down by cops while intoxicated on a scooter. Stage 2 is also the diagnosis former Pro Bowler Junior Seau. He shot himself in the chest 10 years ago at age 43. 10 years ago.
DENVER, CO
Patriot Country

Late Patriots' Receiver Diagnosed With CTE

FOXBORO -- Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, continues its terrifying run through the football community. Late Denver Broncos and New England Patriots wide receiver Demariyus Thomas' family recently announced that the former All-Pro was suffering from the disease at the time of his death. Thomas, who signed a one-year contract...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Demaryius Thomas Had Stage 2 CTE When He Died Last Year

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was revealed to have had stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died last year in his Georgia home. A cause of death has yet to be revealed by a University of Boston study that revealed the diagnosis. Thomas’ family believes he died of a seizure.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

CBS News

500K+
Followers
59K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy