Soccer star reveals evidence of possible link between his career and brain damage

Demaryius Thomas suffered from a severe brain disease at the time of his death at age 33 in December 2021. According to a New York Times feature, Thomas’ family revealed the former Denver Broncos wide receiver suffered from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The disease better known as CTE can only be diagnosed after a person dies. It’s a brain disease that can be caused by multiple hits to the head. Many NFL players have been diagnosed with it in during autopsies, including Aaron Hernandez, who was diagnosed with one of the most severe cases seen at stage 3. Stage 4 CTE is the most advanced case of the disease. Stage 2 CTE is the same level former New York Giant Tyler Sash suffered from. He eventually died of an accidental overdose months after moving back home to Iowa. He struggled to keep a job and focus, and was once chased down by cops while intoxicated on a scooter. Stage 2 is also the diagnosis former Pro Bowler Junior Seau. He shot himself in the chest 10 years ago at age 43. 10 years ago.

