Click here to read the full article. Peter Kosminsky imagined a world without Boris Johnson long before anyone else could. The master dramaturge’s latest offering, Channel 4 and Peacock’s “The Undeclared War,” is set in 2024, in a dicey political landscape where Johnson has been usurped after losing a no-confidence vote, and the new prime minister (coolly played by Adrian Lester) has his share of national security issues with the Russians. The U.K.-Russia cyberwarfare drama, which premiered in Britain last week, has received flak from some critics who bemoan the volatile nature of writing political dramas, especially when Johnson appeared to be...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO