Meghan Markle Shared a Video of Archie Dancing With Her and Being a Scene Stealer During His First Event

By Alyssa Bailey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content is imported from instagram. You may be able to find...

Comments / 143

Happy cat
2d ago

And once again using her kid who she claimed to want to protect from the press as a means to fed her massive need for attention. 🙄

Reply(21)
152
Moni B.
2d ago

Ahhh, those good ole days when Megain was all smiles with the birth of her savior son, her permanent hook into the British Royal Family. Her child of black ancestry, the woke child that will free us all from the shackles of our own making!

Reply(6)
69
Lori Hughes
3d ago

That us an extremely OLD pic and video! Ridiculous headline and fake news!

Reply(5)
145
Harper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Favorite Bag Brand Is Having a Major Sale

Although Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have distinct style, the royals share a penchant for high-low dressing. One of their favorite brands for doing so? DeMellier London. (To note, Duchess Camilla, Pippa Middleton and Princess Beatrice are also fans.) Meghan and Kate have worn the British brand's handbags on countless occasions, and for anyone who loves to copy royal fashion for less, the great news is the label is hosting a massive sale on some of its most popular styles right now.
SheKnows

The Royal Family Is Reportedly in 'Panic Mode' Over Possible Second Oprah Interview with Meghan & Harry

Click here to read the full article. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in a neighborhood with a lot of A-listers, and that includes Oprah Winfrey, whom they have a long history with. They’ve worked together professionally and socialized personally, but they will always be connected because of the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with the talk show host in March 2021. After photos surfaced of the couple driving over to Winfrey’s house in June, the buzz started to heat up that they were possibly lining up a second interview. While there could be several reasons why Harry and Meghan were hanging with...
People

Meghan Markle's New Pinky Ring Revealed — and It Has a Hidden Message for Women's Empowerment

Meghan Markle is known for her commitment to sustainable and meaningful fashion — and her latest style statement is no exception. The Duchess of Sussex debuted two new glittering diamond rings at the Invictus Games in April. She also wore the rings to Queen Elizabeth's recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They were on display during a playful moment with some of the younger royal family members during Trooping the Colour.
SheKnows

Prince William Reportedly Thinks Harry Has Been 'Sucked Into an Alien World' as Their Feud Continues

Click here to read the full article. Prince William is turning 40 years old on June 21, and it’s a time of reflection for him as he enters a new decade. While his marriage to Kate Middleton is reportedly going strong, there is still sadness around his current relationship with his brother, Prince Harry. Their simmering feud doesn’t seem to be reaching a conclusion any time soon, after they apparently didn’t interact over Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. While there may not have been much time to get together because of the festivities, William and Harry are leading vastly different...
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex's Comment About Kate Middleton Damaged Prince William, Prince Harry's Relationship, Royal Correspondent Kate Mansey Claims

Meghan Markle may have worsened Prince Harry and Prince William's already strained relationship. The Duchess of Sussex said something about her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, during her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, which reportedly damaged the royal siblings' relationship. Meghan Markle Reportedly Damaged Prince William And Harry's...
AOL Corp

Kate Middleton's 2022 Wimbledon Dress Was Her Most Recent Royal Rewear

Since she officially joined the royal family in 2011, Kate Middleton has been a true style icon, combining contemporary styles with classic silhouettes. We’ve always loved seeing how the Duchess of Cambridge fashions each look she wears for a royal engagement. Recently, we caught a glimpse of what appears to be her latest royal rewear. Kate wore a blue and white polkadot dress during yesterday’s appearance at Wimbledon, and it seems the mom of three wore the same exact dress just a few weeks ago.
TODAY.com

Katharine McPhee shares intimate photo of baby with husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee is soaking up all her time with her baby boy. The singer, husband David Foster and their 1-year-old son, Rennie, have been spending some family time together in Italy. On what appeared to be one of their last days before returning to the U.S., McPhee, 38, shared an intimate photo of her little one nuzzling up against her.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Had ‘Emotional’ Meeting With Prince Charles On UK Trip: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their two adorable children, 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili, to visit with their grandfather Prince Charles recently and it was reportedly a heartwarming family reunion. The royal gathering took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were back in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebration.
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's Fourth of July getaway! Duke and Duchess were spotted watching the parade in celeb-approved mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyo., with three-year-old Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the trendy mountain town of Jackson Hole, Wyo., for the Fourth of July weekend, it has been reported. Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, were spotted watching the local parade with their three-year-old son Archie. The family, who live in the celeb...
Glamour

Kate Middleton and Prince William Totally Kissed at His Polo Match

Another day, another Kate Middleton–Prince William moment for the books. The pair were photographed on Wednesday, July 6, sharing a smooch (on the cheek) after William wrapped his polo match. While they’re known to hold hands and show other subtle signs of affection, we (the public) aren’t always treated to such overt lip action. That’s right folks, the future king and queen of England were k-i-s-s-i-n-g.
The Independent

Victoria Beckham bans daughter Harper from social media over ‘terrifying’ body shaming

Victoria Beckham is worried that her and David Beckham’s daughter Harper will be subjected to body shaming when she is old enough to use social media.The fashion designer revealed that the 10-year-old is not on social media currently, but she is concerned about “how cruel people can be”.Victoria, 48, said that her priorities are to make sure Harper is surrounded by “nice friends” and has a good relationship with the family.In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, the former Spice Girl said: “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about [body shaming] just yet.“But seeing...
E! News

Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photo of Baby Malti and Proves She’s a Mini Fashionista

Watch: Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents. It's never too early to become a fashion icon in the making. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is only 6 months old, but she's already rocking one of the biggest fashion trends. The mini fashionista wore an adorable denim bucket hat in a new picture shared by her mom on Instagram. In the Baywatch star's July 7 post, which was dedicated to her longtime friend Tamanna Dutt, she wrote: "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you."
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
d1softballnews.com

The real reason why Shilo Jolie Pitt is estranged from Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the eldest daughter of the former couple made up of the two entertainment superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are both world-acclaimed actors and for a 16-year-old girl to have separated parents who are permanently persecuted by the press can be not only a challenge but also a nuisance when it comes to family crises.
