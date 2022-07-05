Morning Devotional – Into Your Hands

Seneca Foods in Glencoe, MN is looking to hire Samplers for our Pack Season! SUMMER WORK AVAILABLE-now-mid October! Locations can include: Arlington, Atwater, Bird Island, Brownton, Cosmos, Gaylord, Gibbon, Glencoe, Hector, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Olivia, Redwood, Renville, & Stewart. Samplers Responsibilities: Collect 15-20 pound samples of Peas/Corn from locations in field during early morning hours (some later mornings/afternoons). Some flexible hours, up to 40 hours per week. Requirements: Must have a strong work ethic, ability to work independently, a valid Driver’s License, and a reliable personal vehicle. Farm experience is helpful, but not required. Must be 18 years of age or older. Apply onlilne at https://careers.senecafoods.com Seneca Foods is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.

GLENCOE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO