On July 8, Planet Puff will be opening at 4420 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. 350, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Planet Puff will be opening July 8 at 4420 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. 350, Spring, according to Owner Adil Ahmed. The store will sell smoking supplies such as pipes and vapes as well as CBD products. The business will also sell cigars, which will be stored in a walk-in humidor. Once the store opens, customers can receive 20% of their first purchase until Aug. 8. 832-427-6750. www.planetpuff.com.

SPRING, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO