Lebanon, TN

Cumberland University Mourns the Loss of Professor Bobby Nichols

cumberland.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness we share the loss of Cumberland University professor of 12 years Dr. Bobby Nichols. Dr. Nichols, 57, was with his parents in Georgia when he passed away from heart failure on Monday, June 13. Dean of the Labry School Dr. Chris Fuller said, “He...

www.cumberland.edu

cumberland.edu

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For Memorial Hall Expansion at Cumberland University

Cumberland University held a groundbreaking ceremony with its Board of Trustees to officially announce the expansion of Memorial Hall made possible by Millard and JJ Oakley’s $5 million gift. This transformation of the front entrance of Cumberland’s flagship building will make it possible to hold annual commencement ceremonies on...
LEBANON, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dickson veterinarian retires after 35 years of service

After 35 years of working as a veterinarian, Dr. Gregory Thomas retired from All Animals Veterinary Hospital (AAVH) on March 31. Growing up on a farm in Illinois, Thomas grew interested in agriculture. During his six-plus years in the Navy, his wife Terri gave him books written by James Harriot titled “All Creatures Great and Small.” That was when Dr. Thomas discovered his dream of being a veterinarian.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown Debuts Logo on New Building

If you were in Nashville’s Midtown area yesterday, you might have seen something flying in the air! The Ascension trinity logo was installed on the new Surgery and Critical Care Tower at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown Tuesday morning. The three colors each represent the hospital's mission: green for growth, blue for health and purple for compassion.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Wilhoite Raises $13K-Plus for Jewels in 20 Minutes

NASHVILLE, TN — Vivian Wilhoite, a member of the Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes, made a compelling appeal to the audience at the 15th annual Literary Luncheon and raised more than $13,000 for the Jewels. This group of teenage girls are part of the Lighting the Path for Girls...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

White supremacy and the state of hate in Tennessee

Tennessee has a long history with hate groups and white nationalism. The state is the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan, but more recently, a “White Lives Matter” protest at a Juneteenth celebration on June 18 in Franklin, Tennessee, provided a visible local example of anxieties around white identity. Another white supremacist group, American Renaissance, routinely hosts its annual conference at Montgomery Bell State Park.
TENNESSEE STATE
tnledger.com

Is Tennessee ready for 988?

Some expect big jump in calls for mental health help. State doesn’t. Tennesseans have a new resource for emergency mental health crises beginning July 16. Like 911, 988 is a new three-digit crisis number that connects to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “It’s 911 for your body, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Former Tennessee swimmer launches fashion label

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For millions of people, getting dressed or undressed is not a complex task. However, for thousands of others, it can seem like an impossible challenge. That’s an issue one former Vol is tackling. This adaptive fashion line has been years in the making for Mary...
TENNESSEE STATE
wnky.com

Local child in need of life-saving transplant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Bowling Green family is asking for your help to secure a life-saving organ transplant for their two-year-old son. Maverick is the son of Chelsea and Derek Pierce. Born in 2019, Maverick was diagnosed with Glycogen Storage Disease Type 4. The transplant team at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, recommends a life-saving heart and liver transplant, according to a release by the Children’s Organ Transplant Association.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Associated Press

Matthews™ Relocates Headquarters from California to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, today announces the relocation and expansion of their corporate headquarters from El Segundo, CA to Nashville, TN. The strategic move strengthens the firm’s presence throughout the Southeast region of the United States and advances the company’s ongoing growth initiatives. Matthews™ also named Phoenix, AZ the brokerage’s National Operations Center, establishing the office as the operations and technology hub. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005814/en/ Matthews™ National Operations Center located in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo: Business Wire)
NASHVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

54-year-old Kimberly Denney died, Derrick Babbitt, Bethany Lankford and 2 children injured in a crash (Lafayette, TN)

54-year-old Kimberly Denney died, Derrick Babbitt, Bethany Lankford and 2 children injured in a crash (Lafayette, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 54-year-old Kimberly Denney, from Lebanon, as the woman who lost her life following a single-vehicle crash that caused injuries to 31-year-old Derrick Babbitt, 27-year-old Bethany Lankford and two children on Tuesday in Macon County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on SR-10/Hartsville Road at about 7:45 p.m. [...]
LAFAYETTE, TN
WSMV

Local handyman bails on projects, costing families thousands

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s that time of year when you may want to do home improvements around your house. Before you do, some Midstate families want you to hear their stories, explaining how they were scammed out of thousands of dollars. Consider this a wake-up call for homeowners...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Potomac horse fever reported in nearby Murfreesboro, Dekalb County

The State Veterinarian’s office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. One is in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Freshwater snails are the source of the bacteria that causes Potomac horse fever. Horses may be exposed when drinking from creeks or rivers, and can then suffer from colic, fever, and diarrhea. Potomac horse fever has not been found to directly transmit from horse to horse.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN

