Cumberland University Mourns the Loss of Professor Bobby Nichols

The State Veterinarian’s office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. One is in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Freshwater snails are the source of the bacteria that causes Potomac horse fever. Horses may be exposed when drinking from creeks or rivers, and can then suffer from colic, fever, and diarrhea. Potomac horse fever has not been found to directly transmit from horse to horse.

DEKALB COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO