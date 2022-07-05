Hometown Hero: Preble County Problem Solver

The first step has taken place as HealthSource of Ohio makes moves to expand its presence in Wilmington. The house at 168 W. Main St. owned by the group was torn down this week in preparation of constructing a new single-story, 8,400 square-foot medical office building plus a new parking lot at the corner of West Main Street and South Spring Street. The new facility will eventually replace the current facility, shown at back right in the photo.
EATON — Community leaders came together at a meeting held last week to rally the Preble County troops in working toward the recently revived Preble County Pork Festival. “We are RMJG Events, and we just wanted to say thank you to everyone for coming out,” Megan Griffis said in introducing herself and her husband, Robert Griffis at the Wednesday, June 29, meeting. “We are real people. We have a real company and we just wanted to introduce ourselves so that just we can start having theese conversations about this: the Pork Festival is happening!”
RUSSIA – U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan – who represents Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District, including Shelby County – toured Rustic Hope in Russia for the first time and answered questions from volunteers on July 6. “Rustic Hope is a 501c3 non-profit organization that offers free support to...
DAYTON — Montgomery County Environmental Services is teaming up with the cities of Dayton and Kettering to host another Styrofoam Recycling Event on July 16, according to a media release Wednesday. It gives residents who purchased large items packaged with Styrofoam an opportunity to recycle them, MCES said. The...
The Cincinnati suburb of Goshen sustained major damage to buildings, including a fire station, after a destructive tornado moved through Wednesday afternoon. A confirmed tornado, given a preliminary rating of EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region. The tornado resulted in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported and occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest.
Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Ohio hospital scored the highest.
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Maureen A. Wells to Brandon Lee Constable, 302 Lazenby Street in Blanchester, 0.3 acre, $150,000. Heather A. Hall to Gwyn L. Jeans...
DAYTON, Ohio — Washington Twp. officials broke ground for a new $7.1 million fire station late Tuesday. The 15,259-square-foot facility at 716 E. Franklin St., next door to Centerville High School, will replace Fire Station 41 on Maple Avenue, township Administrator Jesse Lightle said. Station 41, just off Ohio 48 behind Benham's Grove, opened in 1969, and at 7,481 square feet is half the size of the new station.
TROY — A new wildlife observation area is open to visitors at Troy’s Monarch Butterfly Habitat, north of Treasure Island Park. The now-completed Monarch Habitat Gazebo is a comprehensive wildlife observation area, with seating, educational signage, a webcam, and a walking path connecting the to the Monarch Habitat walking trail.
Within a minute of one another are two Cincinnati medical marijuana dispensaries — Sunnyside (formerly Verdant Creations) at 5149 Kennedy Avenue, and Verilife, at 5431 Ridge. When interviewed in 2019 by WVXU, Verilife customers had high hopes prices would come down since an increasing number of dispensaries were popping...
DAYTON — The Community Blood Center is facing a critical need for Type O Blood following the Fourth of July weekend, according to a news release Tuesday. Usage outpaced collections of Type O blood during the holiday weekend, the CBC said. The Dayton CBC operated on special hours Sunday, July 3, but there were no collections Monday, July 4.
DAYTON — Officials announced major changes to parking for the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger on July 30 and 31 at the Dayton International Airport, in a news release Thursday. The general admission parking lot will be located entirely on the east side of North...
These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
“As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce,” the release said. “Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support.”
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction will begin Monday, July 11 for a new water main in West Carrollton. This project is estimated to take six weeks to complete, the city of West Carrollton said in a release. During this time, traffic on South Elm Street between Gibbons Road and Maplehill Drive will be reduced to one lane and will be maintained by construction flaggers.
WILMINGTON — A local grand jury has indicted a Wilmington man on a charge of felonious assault, alleging the incident involved a knife. The indictment papers allege Jevon R. Bays-King, 19, of Wilmington on May 7 “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm” to the alleged victim “by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance, to wit: knife.”
