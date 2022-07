Someone in Ontario was apparently living out their Formula 1 fantasies in their Lamborghini Aventador and got caught flying over the speed limit. In a tweet on July 5, York Regional Police reported that earlier that morning their officers had clocked the $460,000 vehicle going 170 km/h in the area of Highway 7 and Keele in Vaughan. The driver was "busted" in a 60 km/h zone, which meant that they were going 110 km/h faster than the posted speed limit (which is almost three times higher). Yikes.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO