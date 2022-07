We always knew you had to be very rich to feel comfortable living in New York... but it never occurred to us just how rich that was. According to a new survey of 500 city dwellers by financial firm Charles Schwab, locals believe that you need $1.4 million to be "financially comfortable" in the New York area and $3.4 million (that's over a million more than the national average) to be considered "wealthy." Yes, those are pretty insane numbers.

