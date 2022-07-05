Investigation on Morrow County water emergency, part one

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Union Street branch of Mid-Columbia Libraries is back open today after fixing their air conditioning. In-person services were temporarily limited because the air conditioner broke last month. The library had managed to use fans and open doors and windows to try and cool the building, but...
PENDLETON — The sound of flowing water can soothe the soul — or be the stuff of nightmares. The day after renters moved out of his Pendleton North Hill rental home in early February, Dean Fouquette entered the house to see what needed to be done. He froze at the sound of running water in the basement.
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) visited the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial Veterans Affairs Medical Center on July 6 with Representative Mike Bost (R-Ill.) following system failures across the state. The two toured the center and spoke with staff about the new Electronic Health Record System's recent issues....
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jose Venecia, died the evening of July 4. Venecia was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland City Council swore in D. Shayne VanDyke as the interim councilmember for position 5 on July 5, following the resignation of Phillip Lemley on June 1. He has been in Richland for almost 20 years, raising his children here. He has coached youth sports and served the community with Junior Achievement and the Boy Scouts of America.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael awards a man and his roommate who helped evacuate people out of a quadplex on May 27. Fire Chief Michael awarded the man a certificate of their appreciation today and shared high praise for important community partners.
Forty health care technical workers at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon have filed for union recognition with the National Labor Relations Board. The group, comprised of imaging technicians, respiratory therapists, pharmacy technicians, lab technicians, and sleep lab technicians, will be represented by the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA). ONA already represents frontline registered nurses working at CHI St. Anthony Hospital.
RICHLAND, Wash. -- Rep. Dan Newhouse hosted a listening session to allow Central Washington veterans voice their concerns Wednesday night in Richland. About 20 veterans shared frustration with the lack of timely health care services. The biggest concern among veterans was the new VA hospital electronic record-keeping system. Many veterans...
RICHLAND, Wash. — With summer fun, there comes the risk of accidents happening in the water. Keeping an eye out on children is important when they’re out swimming, in a pool or a river. The terms ‘dry-drowning’ and ‘secondary drowning,’ one Kadlec physician called ‘out-dated.’
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has ordered all state agency facilities to lower their United States and Washington State flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims in the Highland Park shooting on July 4. Flags should be lowered immediately through sunset on July 9, or first thing in the morning July 11.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Mario Castellanos and his team have called Paradise Auto Sales in Kennewick their home away from home for the last eight years. That’s why when notifications of alarms blaring rang from their phones around 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, they rushed to the business and immediately jumped into action.
RICHLAND, Wash. - The annual See3Slam basketball tournament in Richland is back July 8-10! The popular event will affect some traffic in the area. Between 5:30 p.m. on July 8 and 6 p.m. July 10, George Washington Way will be closed between Knight Street and north to Newton Street. Detours...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s been over five months since a structure fire in Historic Downtown Kennewick destroyed multiple apartments and businesses. “We stood outside and watched our businesses burn and get drenched with water and then we went to sports page and sat there and had breakfast and continued watching,” Cynthia Mosley-Cleary said.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (July 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, July 4, 2022 at approximately 7:36 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Highway 244 near milepost 13. The location of the crash was 13 miles east of Ukiah.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Fire Department dispatched the Kennewick Police Department around 10:15 a.m. on July 7 for assistance on a call at Lowe's. A concerned citizen called about a female passed out inside a Honda Accord. When KPD arrived, they realized the Accord had been stolen out of...
Kennewick, a charming city, is located along the Columbia River. It is also part of the Tri-Cities area. The sun is a major draw here. There are 300 sunny days per year. Walla Walla and Woodinville are the most popular places to go for Washington wine tasting. But this is...
Oregon may have lifted most of is COVID-19 restrictions months ago, but the argument over facemasks continues in state court. Earlier this month, former educational assistant Jennifer Morrell filed a more than $300,000 lawsuit against the Hermiston School District for trying to compel her to wear a mask. According to...
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Local business The Lady Bug Shoppe is reopening after the Cascade Building fire in February caused it to close. According to owner Cynthia Mosely-Cleary, the grand reopening wouldn't have been possible without help from the community. Over $9,000 was raised by community members to help the business, and a register counter was donated. Some even helped put up shop racks.
