No one could object to the fact that Aaron Judge has been one of the best players in the American League on the best team in baseball. However, just being one of the best players in the league does not guarantee that he will win the coveted AL MVP award that eluded him in 2017. As we near the halfway mark of the season, it seems like a good time to survey the best players in the American League to scope out the competition for MVP. For this analysis, I will be using FanGraphs’ fWAR. There are some differences between the ways that Baseball Reference and FanGraphs calculate WAR, but the differences do not really matter for this case.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO