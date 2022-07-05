ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

These 3 clubs can help make you a master of links golf

By Ryan Barath
Golf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time again, the Open Championship is on the horizon, and this year not only marks the 150th playing, but it is taking place at the home of golf — the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland. Firm and fast ground with a golden brown tint...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau on his "$125m" LIV Golf deal? "I'm already broke"

Bryson DeChambeau has joked that he’s broke after signing for LIV Golf in a deal worth more than $100m because of all the investments he has already made. When DeChambeau became a LIV Golf signee he told reporters that he would have “a new type of legacy” as he revealed what his plans were.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods addresses cart concerns ahead of Open Championship

At the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland this week, Tiger Woods revealed that his body wasn’t physically ready to play in this year’s U.S. Open. However, the fifteen-time major champion said that he is ready to tee it up at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship. “I’ve...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Scottish Open provides examples aplenty of links golf at its best and most confounding

GULLANE, Scotland — Everyone says so. So it must be true, or at least the correct thing to say when conversation turns to the many intricacies and nuances of golf by the seaside. By nearly unanimous acclaim, links golf is superior to every other form of the game Scotland long ago passed on to the world. It’s more interesting. It’s more thought-provoking. It’s more entertaining. It’s just better.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' former caddie Williams reveals retirement plans they made

Tiger Woods’ former caddie Steve Williams has admitted the big cat told him he would retire once he reached 21 majors. The 15-time major champion is three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18, though it looks like adding another now would be the tallest of orders. Williams has...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Taylormade Golf#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Golfer#Troon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Since J.T. Poston won John Deere Classic, caddie Aaron Flener says there's now time to 'wash our underwear' before heading to Open Championship at St. Andrews

“Conversations with Champions, presented by Sentry” is a weekly series from Golfweek in collaboration with The Caddie Network, where we take you behind the scenes for a chat with the winning caddie from the most recent PGA Tour event. This week: Aaron Flener, caddie for J.T. Poston at the 2022 John Deere Classic.
GOLF
Golf.com

Billy Horschel blasts ‘hypocrites’ playing LIV Golf events in epic tirade

Billy Horschel is sick of the hypocrites. During his pre-tournament presser at the Scottish Open, Horschel didn’t hold back when asked his thoughts on pros who have decided to abandon the PGA Tour to play in the lucrative LIV Golf events. Specifically, Horschel believes a handful of pros are talking out both sides of their mouths when it comes to the LIV-PGA Tour schism.
GOLF
GolfWRX

LIV Golf Pro: I can’t go on social media without someone telling me to go die

Over the last couple of weeks, things have taken a far nastier turn in relations between the PGA and DP World tours and the LIV Golf Series. There was always going to be a fightback from the long-established organisations, perhaps wounded by the ease at which the Saudi-backed company has tempted away players such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, and the expected fines and sanctions have led to counterclaims and remarkable turnarounds in the fortunes of some players.
GOLF
The Independent

The Open at St Andrews could be too easy, Jordan Spieth claims

Jordan Spieth fears St Andrews could prove too easy for the world’s best players when it hosts the 150th Open Championship next week.Seven years after missing out on a play-off by a shot as he attempted to win the third leg of an unprecedented calendar grand slam, Spieth returns to the Old Course in pursuit of a second Open title following his victory at Royal Birkdale in 2017.The 62 recorded by Branden Grace in the third round that year remains the lowest in men’s major championship history, although three months later Ross Fisher set a course record of 61 at...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Watch the Seve Ballesteros shot that Lee Trevino called a ‘touch of class’

In anticipation of the 150th Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews, I’ve been having fun diving into the archive of Open Championships. And wandering through the extended highlights of the 1984 championship, the year Seve Ballesteros won his second of three Open Championships, I was treated to a truly delightful moment I never knew existed.
GOLF
CBS Sports

PGA Tour, LPGA Tour cancel upcoming golf tournaments in China due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to China's ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the WGC-HSBC Champions scheduled for Oct. 27-30. This marks the third straight season in which the event has been axed from the playing schedule. Rory McIlroy remains the reigning champion of the event, having won at Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai in 2019.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Aon Risk Reward Challenge Coming Down to Wire on PGA Tour

PGA TOUR players have a lot on the line at the Genesis Scottish Open — a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour — as they will be playing for the country's national title. Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Tommy Fleetwood and Billy Horschel are competing for even bigger stakes at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. All are currently among the top players vying for the Aon Risk Reward Challenge title. With just three weeks remaining in this year’s tight race, players in the Challenge accumulate their best two scores on one designated hole at every participating event — this week the 576-yard, par-5 16th hole. The player who best navigates these pivotal holes throughout the season wins the Aon Trophy and a $1 million prize – equal to what the LPGA Tour winner will take home in November.
GOLF
Golf.com

ClubTest Live: How tee height will impact your driving distance and accuracy

Your success with the driver starts before you even take a practice swing. This simple, yet important decision can improve your spin, launch, and carry. We use the TaylorMade Stealth driver and TP5 Pix balls to measure your tee height’s impacts on these key metrics. Jonathan Wall and Ryan...
GOLF
Golf.com

If you’re walking more than 18 holes, you need this golf shoe

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
APPAREL
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy calls for talks between tours, LIV: 'That needs to happen'

As LIV continues to gain momentum and poach some of the game’s biggest names, Rory McIlroy called on golf’s leading tours to at least have a conversation with officials from the rival league. In an interview earlier this week at the JP McManus Pro-Am, McIlroy seemed to soften...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Will Zalatoris' ball somehow stopping on top of Matt Fitzpatrick's ball mark is one of the craziest things you'll ever see

Since we only see big-time links golf once or twice a year, we're often treated to some strange happenings that we rarely witness at regular tour stops. Crazy lies, putter from everywhere, 30-mph wind gusts, brown turf, backwards bunker shots, etc., etc. That said, what happened to Will Zalatoris' ball on Thursday at the Scottish Open is something we don't think we've seen on any style of golf course, ever.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy