Labcorp will begin testing for monkeypox by using the CDC's orthopoxvirus test and is the first national laboratory to offer this PCR test. The testing will be done at Labcorp's largest laboratory in the U.S., and eventually the company will have a capacity of 10,000 tests per week, which would double the current capacity of the CDC's lab network, according to a July 6 press release.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO