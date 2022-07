As the ongoing crypto bloodbath has brought many crypto-oriented businesses on the verge of collapse, general sentiments are pointing toward Crypto.com as the next victim. While many other crypto businesses are making changes in their policies to prevent platforms from the drastic effects of the current macro-headwinds, rumors arose that the crypto exchange has imposed restrictions on withdrawals. However, as it should be, Kris Marszalek, the CEO at Crypto.com, took to Twitter to calm the exchange’s community that the management imposes no “special deposit promotion” and no other withdrawal restrictions.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO