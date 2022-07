The Akron R-1, Frenchman RE-3, Haxtun Re-2J, Wray RD-2 and Yuma-1 School Districts, in collaboration, with the Northeast BOCES, received the School Access for Emergency Response grant, referred to as the SAFER grant from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The grant in the amount of $854,882 is a one-year project and furthers in the ability of school(s) to bridge their local radios with that of their emergency responder community and district-wide safety teams and other staff. Funding for the grant program was created by the Colorado State Legislature’s SB18-158.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO