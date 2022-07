Girls in grades fifth through eighth are invited to learn about exciting careers in computer science and engineering and begin exploring how to code at a free coding camp. The camp will be held on July 19, 20, and 21 at two different locations: the Sussex Borough Community & Cultural Center at 37 Main Street in Sussex from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and at Pathways 2 Prosperity, at 17 Church Street in Newton, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO