Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been linked for more than two decades, playing together at UConn and then helping the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team win five gold medals. Now the basketball greats will appear on the cover of the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition video game that will be released on Sept. 9. “Is is really, really cool personally, and I also think it, you know being that we’re women and it’s now the second time they’ve had women on the cover it’s it’s meaningful has special in a different way as well,” Bird said. It’s the second straight year that the video game will feature a WNBA athlete on one of its covers; Candace Parker was on it last year.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO