6 Takeaways from Rick Bowness’ Introductory Jets Press Conference

With the 30th pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Winnipeg Jets have selected Brad Lambert from the Pelicans of the Finnish Liiga. There may not be a more divisive prospect in the 2022 NHL Draft than Brad Lambert. At one time, he was seen as a possible first-overall selection and big things were expected of him after a seven-goal, 15-point rookie season in Finland’s Liiga. However, the hype quickly soured as he struggled to follow up his performance in his sophomore campaign. In 49 games, split between JYP and the Pelicans, he scored four times and finished with 10 points. But at the 2022 World Junior Championship, he surprised everyone by putting up five points in two games to lead the Finnish team before the tournament was cancelled.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO