Last Quarter: Summer 2022 Vermont Housing News

By Anne Wallace Allen
 3 days ago
When Staige Davis started out in the real estate business in 1980, the typical contract filled just one legal-size page, nobody talked about radon and there was no such thing as a home inspection. "You had your uncle Charlie come look at the house, and that was it," said...

VTDigger

Big incentive increase to help weatherize more Vermont homes

Winooski, Vermont – It may be the middle of summer, but Vermont families know winter is always coming. New incentives from Efficiency Vermont that cover up to 75% of a comprehensive home weatherization may help keep thoughts of winter at bay a little longer. Available to income-qualified Vermont households...
VERMONT STATE
NECN

‘It's Been Crazy': Vermont Pool Installers See Rush of Jobs

Some Vermont consumers may find it harder to have swimming pools installed at their homes this summer, as the demand for pools has often outpaced the supply of labor to install them. "It’s been crazy," pool installer Rick Schreiner told NECN & NBC10 Boston Wednesday at a job site in...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Vermont program aims to address care of rapidly aging population

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Aging well is the mission of a program looking to aid Vermonters who need help with tasks in an effort to help them stay at home. But agencies that carry out that work continue to face staffing troubles. Around 175,000 Vermonters are over age 65. As...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont Farm Show canceled for 3rd consecutive year

Following pandemic-related cancellations in 2021 and 2022, organizers have again called off the Vermont Farm Show for January 2023. Farmers from across the state and region typically attend the annual trade show, which has been running since the 1930s, to meet with vendors and learn about new industry technology. It’s also a place for agricultural organizations to hold annual meetings and for farmers in different corners of Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Canada and elsewhere to connect.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

How a Vermont family is fighting to help developmentally disabled kids

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a dilemma involving Vermont’s services for developmentally disabled kids, a state system some argue is inadequate and outdated, and a legal precedent officials say protects vulnerable children. For three decades, the state of Vermont has prioritized deinstitutionalizing care for vulnerable populations regardless of...
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

2nd-largest hospital in Vermont asks regulators for double-digit increase in charges

Days after the largest hospital operator in Vermont asked regulators for hefty budget increases, Rutland Regional Medical Center is following suit. The independent community hospital has asked regulators at the Green Mountain Care Board to allow it to increase charges on commercial insurers by an average of 17.8% in fiscal year 2023. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and runs until Sept. 30, 2023. Rutland proposed a $313.9 million budget for the next fiscal year, a $43.6 million increase from the current fiscal year.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Powerball jackpot winner still hasn’t come forward

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A week after winning the $336M Powerball Jackpot in Middlebury, the lucky winner has yet to step forward. “Either they’re being thoughtful or they’re looking for it,” speculated Jack Kane of Burlington. For the first time ever, the winning ticket for the Powerball...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: Who's Counting?

Derek Brouwer's cover story this week shows how the housing crisis is pushing up rents for Vermonters across multiple income brackets. One couple, gainfully employed and earning an annual income in excess of $100,000, refused to leave the Essex Junction home they were leasing when their landlord declined to renew their month-to-month arrangement so that she could offer the place at a much higher rate.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont community eager to learn more about Powerball winner

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Nearly a week after a history-making lottery jackpot for Vermont — the first time a winning Powerball ticket was sold in the state — the newest multi-millionaire still hasn’t come forward. "It’s a mystery — everybody wants to know," said Julie Mitchell, a...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

Nurses union, UVM Medical Center reach tentative agreement

The nurses union at Vermont’s largest hospital reached a tentative agreement with management on Tuesday, just days before a contract that covers some 2,000 nurses was slated to expire. The Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, which also includes roughly 600 technicians, is the largest labor union at...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont-based LandAir trucking company reportedly laying off drivers

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont-based trucking company LandAir is reportedly getting off the road. Management for New England’s largest LTL (less than truckload) trucking service has been very quiet about it, but a source close to the matter says they started mass layoffs on Tuesday. Per the Federal Motor...
WILLISTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Health officials see slight rise in BA.5 subvariant

Vermont hospitals are seeing a slight uptick in cases of the latest subvariant of the coronavirus. Health officials say that, like previous subvariants, the BA.5 omicron subvariant is more transmissible, which has led to higher hospitalization rates. Rick Hildebrant, chief medical information officer at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, said...
VERMONT STATE
The Valley Reporter

Anne Watson runs for Vermont Senate

Anne Watson, currently serving as the mayor of Montpelier, is running for the Vermont Senate to represent the Washington Senate District in the 2022 Democratic primary election, to be held on August 9. This announcement comes shortly after current Washington County Senator, Anthony Pollina, made it known publicly that he will not seek reelection. Watson has been endorsed by Pollina, the Vermont State Employees Credit Union, and Rights and Democracy. She is a physics, engineering, and math teacher at Montpelier High School, where she is a union member and has taught for the past 17 years. She has served as Montpelier’s mayor for the past five years and prior to that was on the city council for five and a half years.
MONTPELIER, VT
