ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Britain's best B&Bs for 2022 revealed by the AA, from a Welsh 15th-century coaching inn to a boutique bolthole in Devon and an elegant property in Scotland

By Ted Thornhill, Mailonline Travel Editor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Luxurious bedrooms, panoramic views, sensational food and an abundance of character. These are all qualities and features of Britain's best B&Bs for 2022, unveiled today by the AA in a virtual ceremony.

The categories for the B&B Awards were Friendliest B&B, this year won by a property in the Lake District National Park; Best Breakfast of the Year for England, Wales and Scotland; Inn of the Year, won by a Yorkshire bolthole; and Guest Accommodation of the Year for England, Wales and Scotland.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, said: 'Congratulations to the incredible teams at these establishments, who demonstrate the high standards of hospitality to be found in the UK’s B&Bs.' Scroll down to behold the winners...

AA GUEST ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR

ENGLAND: Highcliffe House – Lynton, Devon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNZoy_0gVHAP6800
Highcliffe House has 'boutique-style rooms' and offers 'panoramic views of the north Devon coastline'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktERg_0gVHAP6800
Highcliffe House's owner, Robert Walshe, said he was 'deeply honoured' to receive the AA award 

The AA declares that Highcliffe House offers 'superb luxury accommodation', with 'boutique-style rooms', plus 'panoramic views of the north Devon coastline while you enjoy an award-winning breakfast featuring fresh fruits and cereals, plus a comprehensive cooked selection'.

It adds that the location is 'perfect for coastal walks and visits to the area's historic villages'.

Robert Walshe, owner of Highcliffe House, commented: 'We are deeply honoured to be awarded the 2022 AA Guest Accommodation of the Year for England. Intelligent luxury is all about thinking about what really is special for our guests, what's different, and to give them a surprise that they are not used to.'

SCOTLAND: Meikleour Arms, Meikleour, Perth & Kinross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hG41G_0gVHAP6800
Meikleour Arms (pictured) has scooped Guest Accommodation of the Year in Scotland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdoaF_0gVHAP6800
Check in to Meikleour Arms and you'll be treated to 'elegant, contemporary bedrooms with super-king-sized beds'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EfpC_0gVHAP6800
On the dining front there's an 'attractive' one-AA-Rosette restaurant serving 'high-quality produce'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qViA_0gVHAP6800
Claire Mercer Nairne, owner of Meikleour Estate, said: 'Everyone at the Meikleour Arms is over the moon'

Check in to Meikleour Arms and you'll be treated to 'elegant, contemporary bedrooms with super-king-sized beds with luxurious hypoallergenic bedding, impressive bathrooms and quirky French furnishings', declares the AA.

On the dining front there's an 'attractive' one-AA-Rosette restaurant serving 'high-quality produce' and on the quaffing front there's a residents' sitting room with an 'attractive fireplace' that's 'perfect for enjoying the property's own real ale' or wine from an 'extensive list'.

Claire Mercer Nairne, owner of Meikleour Estate, said: 'It is such an honour to receive the coveted AA Scotland Guest Accommodation of the Year. Everyone at the Meikleour Arms is over the moon and we are so proud of our team who always go the extra mile to make every stay a special one. As we are launching some exciting new accommodation, we would like to say a huge thank you to the AA for their invaluable support and advice throughout our journey.'

WALES: The Bear – Crickhowell, Powys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVhGY_0gVHAP6800
The AA summarises The Bear as a 'traditional inn' that 'successfully mixes old and new'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7Odz_0gVHAP6800
The Bear is a favourite with locals and visitors. 'The character and friendliness of this coaching inn are renowned, 'says the AA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3tfq_0gVHAP6800
The efforts of The Bear's staff were recognised by co-owner Steve Hindmarsh

The AA summarises The Bear as a 'traditional inn' that 'successfully mixes old and new'.

It adds: 'The Bear is a favourite with locals as well as visitors. The character and friendliness of this 15th-century coaching inn are renowned. The bedrooms come in a variety of sizes and include some with four-posters.'

Steve Hindmarsh, co-owner of The Bear, commented: 'We are delighted to have been awarded AA Guest Accommodation for Wales 2022. Recognition must go to all our hard-working and loyal staff who have worked relentlessly through the pandemic and its aftermath.'

AA INN OF THE YEAR: The Farrier, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnfmT_0gVHAP6800
Dreamy place to stay: The bedrooms at The Farrier are praised for having a 'wealth of thoughtful extras'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZSOF_0gVHAP6800
The AA's visiting inspector describes the team at The Farrier as 'very friendly, professional and knowledgeable'

The Farrier wins praise from the AA for its 'sumptuous bedrooms' that have a 'wealth of thoughtful extras, including Bose Soundbars, mini-fridges and Dyson fans'.

The AA's visiting inspector adds: 'Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served in the stylish and comfortable restaurant. The team here are very friendly, professional and knowledgeable.'

Danielle Bushby, owner of The Farrier, said of the win: 'I am honoured and proud to accept this prestigious award from the AA. In 2015 my family and I began a restoration project that would ultimately take three years, but give a new heart to the old soul that was the rather tired public house in our village.

'As we approach our fourth year of trading, I can honestly say that back then we would never have dared to dream that we were capable of what we have achieved and receiving this award has really confirmed for us that everyone’s hard work and determination to go above and beyond, in every aspect of our business, is truly paying off. This is a huge achievement for the whole team at The Farrier and we are all thrilled and excited to be the very grateful recipient of the AA’s Inn of the Year Award 2022.'

AA BREAKFAST OF THE YEAR

ENGLAND: Dorset House – Lyme Regis, Dorset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ru7ul_0gVHAP6800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idWRh_0gVHAP6800

Dorset House takes breakfast extremely seriously.

The coffee is ground fresh every morning and slow-brewed 'for the best possible flavour', the sausages and bacon come from slow-reared animals at the 380-acre Downhouse Farm in the nearby village of Eype, and both the bread and granola are homemade.

The AA inspector that visited describes the breakfasts at the B&B as 'wonderful'.

Lyn Martin, Dorset House chef-owner, commented: 'We’re so incredibly proud to receive this accolade from such a prestigious body – it really makes all of the hard work worthwhile. We’re so lucky to have an amazing network of local food producers and love the creativity in creating our daily breakfast menus so it’s lovely for this award to spotlight the passionate food culture of the South West.'

SCOTLAND: Arden Country House – Linlithgow, West Lothian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuMuB_0gVHAP6800
Arden Country House offers the traditional cooked Scottish breakfast but also strives to ensure 'that there is something for everyone'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452feg_0gVHAP6800
The property offers vegetarian and vegan breakfasts and attempts to cater for gluten-free, wheat-free and lactose-free dietary needs

The breakfasts at Arden Country House are described by the AA as 'delicious'.

The B&B explains on its website that it offers the traditional cooked Scottish breakfast but also strives to ensure 'that there is something for everyone'.

It also offers fruit compotes, homemade yoghurt and granola, French toast, homemade pancakes, fresh avocado with grilled bacon and eggs Benedict.

The property also offers vegetarian and vegan breakfasts and attempts to cater for gluten-free, wheat-free and lactose-free dietary needs.

Beth Cruickshank, from Arden Country House, said: 'To say I'm surprised and delighted to have been awarded the AA Breakfast of the Year Award for Scotland is an understatement. Thank you to the AA for the wonderful surprise, beautiful award and a very special thank you to our wonderful AA inspector for nominating us. We are thrilled to accept.'

WALES: Peterstone Court – Brecon, Powys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdATu_0gVHAP6800
Peterstone Court serves lots of treats at breakfast including the full Welsh and coffee 'roasted in the foothills of the Black Mountains in Hay-on-Wye'

The Peterstone Court breakfast menu includes Welsh rarebit on toast, eggs and soldiers, grilled smoked kippers, the 'full Welsh', buttermilk pancakes, and coffee 'roasted in the foothills of the Black Mountains in Hay-on-Wye'.

The team at Peterstone Court said: 'We are thrilled to have been once again awarded a AA Breakfast of the Year Award for our fantastic breakfast.

'So we look forward to welcoming you, and we’re saying thank you very much to the AA for our award.'

AA FRIENDLIEST B&B OF THE YEAR

The Hideaway at Windermere – Windermere, Cumbria, Lake District National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9nZT_0gVHAP6800
The Hideaway is run by 'caring hosts' and has a 'beautifully appointed lounge', luxury en-suites and breakfasts prepared using 'the best local ingredients'

The AA inspector that popped into The Hideaway says that the 'caring hosts', Richard and Lisa Gornall, 'ensure a relaxed stay'.

But there's more to The Hideaway than bonhomie.

The inspector adds that there is a 'beautifully appointed lounge', 'luxury bathrooms' in the bedrooms and breakfasts that are 'freshly prepared using the best local ingredients'.

Richard and Lisa, Proprietors of The Hideaway, said: 'Team Hideaway are absolutely delighted to have received the award of The AA Friendliest B&B of the Year 2022. We are extremely proud of our amazing team who work so hard and keep smiling each and every day. Without them this would not have been possible. We are very grateful to Team Hideaway, our Customers and the AA, for their continued support.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Disgruntled tourist posts a picture of his £380-a-night hotel room in London, complaining the reality 'isn't even close' to the promotional image

A visitor to London has unveiled a picture that underscores how promotional images of hotel rooms can differ quite noticeably from reality. Tourist Jerone Tan checked into the five-star-rated Tower Suites hotel in London, located mere yards from the Tower of London, expecting a 'floor-to-ceiling outlook' in his room, as depicted in one of the photographs displayed when he booked it.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching Inn#Britain#Uk#B B S Scroll#Highcliffe House
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's Fourth of July getaway! Duke and Duchess were spotted watching the parade in celeb-approved mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyo., with three-year-old Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the trendy mountain town of Jackson Hole, Wyo., for the Fourth of July weekend, it has been reported. Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, were spotted watching the local parade with their three-year-old son Archie. The family, who live in the celeb...
JACKSON, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

GAIL ROLFE, 63, picks the perfect pairs of shorts for over-50s to wear after tailored styles were a smash hit at Wimbledon

I used to think you needed legs like a gazelle to wear shorts. I believed they would make me look even shorter (I'm 5ft 4in). But aged about 50, I realised that — like so many things — it all comes down to confidence. So shorts entered my wardrobe at an age when most women turn their back on them. Teamed with a pretty cotton blouse, they are now my go‑to summer outfit. Do you view shorts with apprehension? Are they even on your style radar? Well, perhaps they should be, because shorts are a brilliant option for so many occasions. Just look to the stars at Wimbledon.
APPAREL
BBC

Cancer treatment waiting times longest in Midlands

Waiting times for cancer treatment are longer in the Midlands than anywhere else in the country, a charity says. Radiotherapy UK stated in the region 46.5% of cancer patients are waiting longer than 62 days for treatment after an urgent referral. It said the percentage was 64.5% for the Birmingham...
CANCER
purewow.com

There’s a Reason Princess Anne Sat in the Back of the Carriage at Royal Ascot

This week, the royal family stepped out for Britain’s most popular horse racing event: the 2022 Royal Ascot. Although they attend the race every year, we never noticed the hidden meaning behind their grand entrance…until now. During the procession, the family was escorted across the lawn via horse-drawn...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

470K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy