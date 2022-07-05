ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges

wzid.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A 35-year-old New York man is facing trespassing and stalking charges after authorities said he entered two New York City residences linked to the famed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Police say...

wzid.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Man has hair ripped out in brutal NYC subway attack

NEW YORK - A man had his hair ripped out in a disturbing attack on a NYC subway train. The NYPD says the attack happened in March but they are just now releasing video and images in hopes that they can find the man responsible. A 22-year-old man was on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
New York City, NY
PIX11

NYPD releases images of suspects in mugging of Mayor Adams’ aide

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Investigators released surveillance images late Wednesday of two suspects in the gunpoint robbery of an aide to Mayor Eric Adams. The 33-year-old victim, believed to be a member of the mayor’s press team, was walking near York Street and Hudson Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when two muggers shoved him to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

See it: 3 women allegedly trash Lower East Side fry shop

NEW YORK -- A violent attack was caught on camera -- over extra dipping sauce worth less than $2.Two restaurant workers at a Lower East Side French fry shop were hit with glass bottles early Sunday morning after police say a group of women refused to pay for their extra sauce, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday.The sound of the alarm did little to stop three women from thrashing Bel Fries on Ludlow Street. As they climbed over the counter, they took aim at the staff just inches away."Two of my employees were hit in the head with glass bottles," owner...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Rome Police Say Children Were in Danger, Searching for This Mom

Rome Police are looking for a woman on child endangerment charges as part of the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week program. Police are looking for 37-year-old Jamie L. Springer of Rome, New York according to Captain Kevin James of the Rome Police Department. James says Springer is wanted on two Rome City Court Bench Warrants. The first is for three counts of Fail to Exercise Control of a Minor and the other for three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. All charges are Class A Misdemeanors.
ROME, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

NYC man gets 19-year sentence for beating ex-girlfriend with nail-riddled wooden plank

A New York City man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after he beat his estranged girlfriend with a nail-riddled wooden plank two years ago. James Fitzgerald, 55, of the Bronx, admitted to beating the woman on the sidewalk in front of a Queens fish market in May 2020, WPIX-TV reported. Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to attempted murder in Queens Supreme Court last month, according to the television station.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
NBC New York

Duo Sought for Stealing $10,000 Rolex at Knifepoint in NYC Café: Cops

Police are searching for a duo they say worked together to lure a man into a Manhattan café to steal his $10,000 Rolex watch at knifepoint last month. According to the NYPD, on June 11, shortly before 2:30 p.m., an unknown individual and a 27-year-old man entered a café on 6th Avenue in Midtown and headed to the upstairs dining area. Once there, police said, a second unknown individual approached the pair. The two unknown individuals, who allegedly acted in concert, put a knife to the man's back and robbed him of the Rolex watch he had on.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Hundreds of NYC’s ‘most violent’ fugitives nabbed during manhunt, authorities say

NEW YORK (PIX11)—Authorities rounded up hundreds of New York City’s most wanted criminals during a month-long raid targeting several fugitives, officials announced Wednesday. Cops arrested more than 300 suspects sought for violent incidents predominantly in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx as part of an initiative dubbed Operation NorthStar, authorities said during a press conference at […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking
CBS New York

Destini Smothers' family comes face to face with accused killer in court

NEW YORK -- After an agonizing 20 months, on Wednesday, for the first time, family members came face to face with the man charged with murdering their loved one.Queens prosecutors say for months the clues pointed to Destini Smothers' former boyfriend, Kareem Flake.Smothers disappeared on Nov. 3, 2020, after celebrating her birthday with friends and Flake.A sanitation worker found her remains in the trunk of a car on March 10, 2021.An April 9 of this year, police arrested Flake in Florida. He was extradited back to New York and indicted on Wednesday.CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with Smothers' relatives, who said...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

NYC Mom Accused of Body-Slamming School Safety Agent to Ground

A 43-year-old mother has been arrested on a charge of assaulting a police officer for allegedly attacking a New York City school safety agent, throwing her to the ground and leaving her with a forearm laceration, authorities say. Allena Abrams, of Corsen Place, was arrested just before noon Tuesday in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

2 more men nabbed in slaying of LA drill rapper in Bronx pharmacy: NYPD

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11)– Two more suspects have been nabbed in the slaying of a Los Angeles drill rapper inside a Bronx pharmacy last month, police said Thursday. Nayson White, 25, and Queens resident Allen Algarin, 23, were arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, who raps under the name Moneygang Vontae, according to an NYPD spokesman.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 people stabbed in Brooklyn: FDNY

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11)– Two people were stabbed in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred near 93rd Street and Rutland Road in East Flatbush at around 1:13 p.m., according to the FDNY. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown. Video from the scene shows paramedics assisting two […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WECT

Woman ticketed when old license plate turns up 1,200 miles away

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 85-year-old woman is among several Iowans who have received undeserved traffic violation notices when their old license plate numbers were caught on traffic cameras in New York City. The Manhattan skyline is not a sight 85-year-old Barbara Brown has driven to see, but New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy