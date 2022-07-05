Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges

Police are searching for a duo they say worked together to lure a man into a Manhattan café to steal his $10,000 Rolex watch at knifepoint last month. According to the NYPD, on June 11, shortly before 2:30 p.m., an unknown individual and a 27-year-old man entered a café on 6th Avenue in Midtown and headed to the upstairs dining area. Once there, police said, a second unknown individual approached the pair. The two unknown individuals, who allegedly acted in concert, put a knife to the man's back and robbed him of the Rolex watch he had on.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO