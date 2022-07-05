ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Hopkins, national partners tackle academic success and well-being for students

By Hub staff report
jhu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled a new public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of Education, AmeriCorps, and Johns Hopkins University to help students recover and thrive after the impacts of COVID-19. The National Partnership for Student Success, announced at the White House by domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, will bring...

hub.jhu.edu

