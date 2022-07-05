Johns Hopkins, national partners tackle academic success and well-being for students

Morgan Stanley’s Sandra L. Richards and Black Girls Rock! founder Beverly Bonds were recognized for their philanthropic and community impact. Celebrating 23 years of service to young people of color and recognizing two influential women who embody the spirit of giving, Usher’s New Look (UNL) announced its 2022 Women of Influence honorees at a Spring Tea held at Columbia University’s historic Faculty House. The festive gathering, an annual and signature UNL event, has a serious mission: to shine a spotlight on UNL’s standard-bearing youth development programs, inspire meaningful and productive inter-generational networking, and to honor the work and contributions of women of influence. The 2022 Usher’s New Look Women of Influence honorees are Beverly Bond, celebrity DJ and Founder of Black Girls ROCK! and Sandra L. Richards, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. WABC-TV anchor Sandra Bookman served as Mistress of Ceremonies.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO