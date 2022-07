Nicki Minaj doesn't appear to be too happy with former "Monster" collaborator Kanye West. Not only that, but others pointed out that Minaj was supposed to be featured in Ye's scrapped Yandhi project on the song "New Body," possibly causing some friction between the two. Shortly thereafter, Minaj also went on to tell The Shade Room that they weren't "seeing eye to eye" on the track and later confirmed that there was a fair amount of conflict over the recording, as Ye supposedly made her rewrite her verse multiple times in order to fit his own creative and spiritual vision.

