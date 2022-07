On July 1, the Idaho Steelheads made a super cryptic post that they’ll hold a press conference regarding a MAJOR announcement about hockey in Boise on Wednesday afternoon. Steelies fans felt pretty confident that it wouldn’t be an announcement similar to the one the Idaho Stampede made in 2016. After 18 years in Idaho, the NBA D-League team announced that they were moving the team to Salt Lake City and renaming the franchise. Toward the end of the run, the average attendance for Stampede games only filled 37% of the arena’s seats.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO