Gov. Bill Lee stopped short of calling the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol an insurrection but said it was “lawlessness” and that the perpetrators should be punished. On the other hand, Lee said the congressional committee showing evidence that former President Trump tried to use bogus electors to change the election’s outcome […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Gov. calls Jan. 6 “lawlessness” but congressional committee missing mark appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO