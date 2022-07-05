Major change to NHS prescriptions announced – are you affected?

POSTIES will now deliver NHS prescriptions to your doorstep in a major medication shake-up.

Delivery is free for patients and the new service aims to make it even more convenient for you to get your pills directly to you.

The Royal Mail has teamed up with Pharmacy2U to help millions of Brits.

Those wanting to use the new service just need to download the Royal Mail Health app.

Normal prescription charges still apply for those who pay, but you wont have to fork out the delivery charge.

Across the country NHS patients are able to go direct to their local pharmacies for their prescriptions.

But for some people who have issues with disability, this can be difficult.

Many people already get their prescriptions delivered to their home address, but this usually goes through their local dispenser.

The new partnership will ensure that even more people are able to get their medication through one portal.

Last year, Royal Mail worked with Pharmacy2U to trial same day delivery of medicines.

This provides patients with a safe and convenient way to order and receive medicine from the comfort of their own home.

Posties currently deliver to 31 million addresses across the UK at least six days a week.

According to the NHS, there is an increasing demand for access to medicines delivered direct to people’s homes.

This, experts say has been reinforced by changes in online shopping behaviours in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stefan Kulik, Managing Director of Royal Mail Health, said: “Royal Mail is one of the country’s most trusted institutions, so it makes sense for us to deliver prescriptions to the nation’s doorsteps.

"We want to help everyone across the UK access their health needs safely and conveniently, in whichever way they choose to.

“Pharmacy2U is an important partner for Royal Mail Health. Working together, we are ensuring that patients that want to order through online pharmacies can do so quickly and conveniently.”

Earlier this year it was revealed that charges for NHS prescriptions would be frozen for the first time in 12 years in order to 'put money back in people's pockets'.

At present, Brits have to pay £9.35 for a single prescription for their medication.

The Department of Health said that charges would usually rise with inflation.

But the cost of living crisis currently facing millions has pushed the Conservatives to leave rates unchanged.

The plan is set to save Brits up to £17 million, with single prescriptions remaining at £9.35, while a three-month prescription prepayment certificate (PPC) stays at £30.25.

Twelve-month PPCs will remain at £108.10 and can be paid for in instalments.

Many Brits are eligible for free prescriptions, including those over 60, under 16, and those 16 to 18 in full time education.

You also get your prescriptions for free if you're pregnant or have a medication exemption certificate.