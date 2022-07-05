ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

British Virgin Islands reports more than 50 stranded whales

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than 50 short-finned pilot whales have died after stranding themselves in the British Virgin Islands, according to government officials.

The whales were part of a pod of around 150 seen in the area, the island’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Labor said in a statement Sunday.

Their carcasses were found on the east end of Anegada island, and officials warned people not to move or touch them.

“Unfortunately, survival rates are very low for beached whales, and the BVI does not have the captive facilities to nurse giant injured mammals,” said Argel Horton, a marine biologist with the ministry.

Officials said they are collecting tissue samples from as many dead whales as possible to determine what caused the mass stranding.

Short-finned pilot whales live in groups of 25 to 50 and seek warmer tropical and temperate waters. Females live up to 60 years and males up to 45 years, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The agency said that the causes of strandings often remain unknown, although scientists have sometimes blamed “disease, harmful algal blooms, vessel strikes, fishing gear entanglements, pollution exposure and underwater noise.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle

A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new United Nations-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services - or IPBES - report said Friday that unless humankind improves the sustainable use of nature, the Earth is on its way to losing 12% of its wild tree species, over a thousand wild mammal species and almost 450 species of sharks and rays, among other irreparable harm....
FRANCE
The Associated Press

Biologists’ fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

DENVER (AP) — For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he’d been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn’t belong there. “Give me a call when you get this!” he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Virgin Islands#Whales#Pollution#Mammals#Labor#Bvi
The Associated Press

Knightscope Announces New Contract in Napa Valley

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced a new agreement with a storage facility in Napa, California. The use of storage facilities has increased 65% over the past 15 years. While such facilities are generally safe, they often experience break-ins leaving personal possessions and commercially stored items at risk. Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) will patrol the storage facility to further enhance the protection offered to tenants that choose to store their belongings with them. Prospective renters are encouraged to do their due diligence on facilities they are considering for storage services to ensure that they offer advanced physical security technologies like Knightscope’s K5 ASR. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005137/en/ Knightscope Announces New Contract in Napa Valley (Photo: Business Wire)
NAPA, CA
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

JULY 1-7, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

979K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy