RadarOnline

Say What? Billionaire Kim Kardashian Demands Ex-Male Housekeeper Pay Her $2,500 For Playing Games In Court Battle Over Unpaid Wages

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
Source: Mega

Billionaire Kim Kardashian has demanded her ex-housekeeper be sanctioned in court for allegedly playing games in their legal battle brought by members of the reality star's former staff.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 41-year-old reality star has asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to order her ex-employee Andrew Ramirez to pay her $2,475.

In her motion, Kim said she had to come back to court because Andrew refused to accept answers she submitted as part of the case.

In the battle, Andrew fired off a list of questions to Kim that he wanted answered under oath. Kim responded but the answers were from her estate manager which Andrew took issue with.

Source: Mega

Andrew argued Kim should have to fill out the paperwork herself and not her employee. He demanded the court sanction Kim to the tune of $1,857.

Now, Kim’s lawyers are fighting the request and demanding their own set of sanctions. They argue the answers provided by the estate manager are proper and that the court should accept them. A judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Andrew is one of seven ex-employees taking on the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in court.

All the plaintiffs claim to have worked at Kim’s compound in Hidden Hills, California. The suit said the staffers were promised full-time positions with benefits but they ended up being paid as independent contracts — which left them without the promised benefits.

Source: Mega

Further, they claimed to have not been paid properly or provided proper meal breaks. Their lawyer said his clients were not paid on a regular schedule nor were they given paystubs for their hours.

Kim and her team have worked hard to push the blame on a third-party company. The reality star mogul’s rep said Kim had no control over the employees or their pay.

Kim “is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff,” her rep argued.

Source: Mega

Comments / 70

Donna Parsons
2d ago

Here's the SOLUTION KIM:PAY the Employees what YOU Promised! YOU didn't give pay stubbs so there'd be no way to track the money..Humm..smh--- IRS, PAY ATTENTION!! ----This isn't just about you lying to the Employees and calling them Contractors instead! This is the Oldest Tax Evasion Scheme out there.. Kim, you have SUPPOSEDLY studied Law!! I should think You're better than this..and ANY GOOD JUDGE would find you Guilty of multiple items, Including "Breech of Contract". You've become Famous for Nothing! All you and your family bring to the Table are trashy gossip, no viable product, service OR TALENT! And NOW you're trying to play with the Law and Judges..smh

Reply(2)
49
Cammie Stevens-Washburn
3d ago

Here I am struggling to pay for my medications so I can walk with yes WITH excruciating pain etc. People like that have no appreciation for what they have.

Reply(2)
34
cInte
2d ago

This is how rich people get rich of ripping off poor people. Take advantage of others just because you can take away there hard work away whenever they feel like it. Pay people what you promised them and stop ripping them off..

Reply
29
