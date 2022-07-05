Say What? Billionaire Kim Kardashian Demands Ex-Male Housekeeper Pay Her $2,500 For Playing Games In Court Battle Over Unpaid Wages

Source: Mega

Billionaire Kim Kardashian has demanded her ex-housekeeper be sanctioned in court for allegedly playing games in their legal battle brought by members of the reality star's former staff.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 41-year-old reality star has asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to order her ex-employee Andrew Ramirez to pay her $2,475.

In her motion, Kim said she had to come back to court because Andrew refused to accept answers she submitted as part of the case.

In the battle, Andrew fired off a list of questions to Kim that he wanted answered under oath. Kim responded but the answers were from her estate manager which Andrew took issue with.

Andrew argued Kim should have to fill out the paperwork herself and not her employee. He demanded the court sanction Kim to the tune of $1,857.

Now, Kim’s lawyers are fighting the request and demanding their own set of sanctions. They argue the answers provided by the estate manager are proper and that the court should accept them. A judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Andrew is one of seven ex-employees taking on the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in court.

All the plaintiffs claim to have worked at Kim’s compound in Hidden Hills, California. The suit said the staffers were promised full-time positions with benefits but they ended up being paid as independent contracts — which left them without the promised benefits.

Further, they claimed to have not been paid properly or provided proper meal breaks. Their lawyer said his clients were not paid on a regular schedule nor were they given paystubs for their hours.

Kim and her team have worked hard to push the blame on a third-party company. The reality star mogul’s rep said Kim had no control over the employees or their pay.

Kim “is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff,” her rep argued.