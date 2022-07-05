ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Suspected Highland Park Shooter Is Rapper With 16,000 Listeners On Spotify

By David Wetzel
 3 days ago
Source: MEGA

The Highland Park suspected shooter is a successful rapper, Radar has learned.

Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who is suspected of killing six people and injuring more than two dozen others during a Fourth of July shooting near Chicago, is a Donald Trump supporter and has more than 16,000 listeners on Spotify, the Daily Mail reported.

Crimo goes by "Awake the Rapper" and has music video posted online from last fall that including drawings of himself shooting people and a clip of him throwing bullets to the ground of a classroom while wearing armor in a spiff about school shooting, according to the Daily Mail.

Source: MEGA

Crimo was on the loose for some eight hours after the shooting on July 4.

Crimo also had a Discord server in which he would chat with friends and fans. One post showed a picture of Budd Dwyer, a former Pennsylvania state treasurer who killed himself on live TV in the 1980s, with a comment, saying "I wish politicians still gave speeches like this."

The Daily Mail reported that Crimo also made references to suicide and often posted messages about murder and death on message boards, including one that showed a beheading.

Source: MEGA

According to the Daily Mail, Crimo was "known to law enforcement," but it's unclear if it had anything to do with his disturbing social media posts.

Twenty-five people between 8 and 85 were killed in the Fourth of July shooting, and six remain hospitalized.

According to the Daily Mail, the United States has seen 309 mass shootings in 2022 in which four people, excluding the shooter, were killed. Eleven took place over the holiday weekend.

Source: MEGA

#The Daily Mail
Primetimer

105.5 The Fan

