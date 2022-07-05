ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette, D'Andre Swift and Jalen Mills

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been working out with Leonard Fournette, D'Andre Swift and Jalen Mills.

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is training in Austin, Texas with trainer Jordan Bush.

Chase finished last season with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He'll look to top those numbers in his second NFL season. Watch video from the session below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllLions

D'Andre Swift Workout Is Going Viral

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift has taken the steps needed to get himself ready to perform in 2022. Swift has decided that getting in peak physical condition should allow him to be much more durable in 2022. Running backs coach Duce Staley has talked with the talented running back...
DETROIT, MI
Cowboys Country

Cowboys & Cardinal: Emmitt Smith Son E.J. Has 'NFL Future'

E.J Smith, the son of legendary Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, had a handful of top programs recruit him coming out Jesuit school in Dallas in 2019. Big-time programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Michigan were just a few of many to offer the 6-0, 208-pound running back. Even his dad's alma mater, Florida, put its hat in the mix in hopes E.J would follow in his father's footsteps.
DALLAS, TX
HBCU Gameday

Trey Fisher, son of Jimbo Fisher, transfers to HBCU

Trey Fisher, the son of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, has found a new home at an HBCU. Fisher has landed in Tallahassee, Florida at HBCU Florida A&M University after transferring from the University of Tennessee-Martin. His name appears on FAMU’s roster as a quarterback. The younger Fisher...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Texas State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
BucsGameday

Former Tampa Bay starting defensive lineman retires from the NFL

There comes a day when every player knows it's time to hang up the cleats for good. For former Tampa Bay Buccaneers noseguard Beau Allen, that day came earlier this month. On July 1, Allen announced on social media that he'd be retiring from the NFL after spending time with the Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, and New England Patriots.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Jalen Mills
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield traded to NFC team

Baker Mayfield is finally getting out of Cleveland. The Browns have agreed to trade Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2024, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Cleveland is eating half of Mayfield’s $18.9 million salary in the deal.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Reminds Fans To Respect A Rising Steelers Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers are flying under the radar and maybe that’s how they like it. They have built a solid defensive unit led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh also brought in Larry Ogunjobi on a one-year contract to beef up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joe Burrow Bengals#American Football
247Sports

Detroit King 5-star QB Dante Moore to announce commitment on Friday

Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore will announce his commitment on Friday. The announcement will happen at Detroit King at noon and will be carried live on ESPN's SportsCenter. Moore has not named finalists, but Oregon leads on his 247Sports Crystal Ball with Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Michigan and LSU...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Steelers Quarterback Competition

It’s going to be a crowded QB room for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger, recently retired, opening the doors for a new starting quarterback after 18 seasons. There are four quarterbacks on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster for the 22/23 NFL season. Training camps haven’t officially started. Can a quarterback competition settle the line up?
NFL
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Notre Dame Rumors

As the Big Ten and SEC grow, Notre Dame remains the last iconic college football brand without a home. And according to FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd, for college football to avoid falling victim to being too regional, the Fighting Irish joining the Big Ten would be massive for the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
EagleMaven

Fans Might See More Zach Pascal, Less Quez Watkins

The Eagles are set to unleash perhaps the most talented wide receiver tandem in franchise history on Sept. 11 in Detroit now that the organization added A.J. Brown to play opposite ascending second-year player DeVonta Smith. The most interesting part of the group as a whole, though, will be the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Five-star to LSU

LSU had a big Fourth of July weekend on the recruiting trail landing four commitments and those fireworks could carry over into this week. After talking to a few sources with knowledge of the recruitment I’ve logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball forecast in favor of the Tigers for five-star receiver Jalen Brown.
FLORIDA STATE
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy