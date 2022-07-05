Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette, D'Andre Swift and Jalen Mills

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been working out with Leonard Fournette, D'Andre Swift and Jalen Mills.

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is training in Austin, Texas with trainer Jordan Bush.

Chase finished last season with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He'll look to top those numbers in his second NFL season. Watch video from the session below.

