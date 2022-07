MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mt. Pleasant Planning Department is looking to make some changes to the town’s short-term rental (STR) ordinance. Michele Reed, the town’s Planning Director, says the ordinance needs to be tightened up and language clarified after some issues have come up since it went into effect in January […]

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO