ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kris Letang's New Penguins Contract Seems Imminent

By Nicholas Brlansky
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 3 days ago

Kris Letang has dominated the headlines for the Pittsburgh Penguins all off-season. Why wouldn't he, considering the importance that he has had to their organization for the past 16 years. However, it seems as if the contract saga between Letang and the Penguins could be reaching its' final stages heading into NHL Draft week.

The Penguins have remained open about their desire to bring Letang back all summer. They have even gone as far as to point out that he is their number one priority over Evgeni Malkin.

Over the weekend, Sportsnet's Elliotte Freidman reported that teams interested in Kris Letang "see a path to a Penguins extension." Friedman also quoted his anonymous league source, saying that the Penguins are willing to go into "uncomfortable territory" to strike a deal with Letang.

The uncomfortable territory could mean a couple of different things in this situation. It could mean adding extra years for a player who will already be 35 years old at the impetus of the deal, or it could mean the salary cap space they are willing to attribute to Letang. There is also a factor of which movement clauses are included as Letang may want some say in any possible trade destinations in the future.

One thing that we have gotten some clarification on is the price. NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period said that the Penguins and Letang made progress late last week, narrowing the money to between $7-$8 million per year.

Coming off of a contract that paid him $7.25 million per season, it seems that Letang could be lining up a slight pay increase that would follow what we saw from Bryan Rust earlier in the summer. As the premier right-handed puck-moving defenseman on the free-agent market this summer, anything under $9 million would be a discount for the Montreal native.

That leaves term and clauses to figure out between these two sides. According to The Athletic's Pierre Lebrun, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall started negotiations with Letang and Malkin at two-year deals, which was a non-starter for both men. Most project Letang to be looking for something between four and five years to walk him to his age 40 season and presumably, retire as a Penguin.

The NHL Draft can be a busy time for general managers looking to sculpt their roster before the opening of the free-agent market. With the Draft being just two days away and the Penguins looking at this off-season as a sequential process, the team may push to finish this negotiation before draft time. Look for more news on Letang's status in the coming days.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Quick NHL Rumors & Draft Hits: Letang, Malkin, Forsberg, Smith, Sandin

There are a few stories making the rounds in Montreal right now as GMs meet with the media and discuss some of the things they have in the works. While most eyes will be on the NHL Draft board starting Thursday, there is still plenty happening behind the scenes for teams, a lot of it in regards to what happens with pending UFAs and possible trades.
NASHVILLE, TN
Inside The Penguins

Former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury Re-Signs with Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury has signed a new contract with the Minnesota Wild that will pay him $3.5 million over the next two seasons. Fleury was rumored to have four main suitors this offseason, including the Pittsburgh Penguins. Earlier this week, the Penguins re-signed backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, indicating that they were...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

New Deal for Evgeni Malkin Still a Work in Progress with Penguins

As Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall arrived in Montreal ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, he said that they are close to a new contract for veteran defenseman Kris Letang. “I’m hoping to have something done real soon here,” the Penguins GM said regarding Letang. Hextall, however,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Penguins

Targets for Penguins First Round Pick

The 2022 NHL Draft is upon us, and for the first time since 2019, the Pittsburgh Penguins are in line to make a selection in the first round. Coincidentally, Pittsburgh also picked 21st overall that year, selecting Samuel Poulin of the QMJHL's Sherbrooke Phoenix. This year's draft is unique in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Bryan Rust
Person
Ron Hextall
Inside The Penguins

Ron Hextall Updates Negotiations with Penguins Stars

The NHL Draft is a weekend that serves as the first step in many young hockey players' careers, but it also serves as an opportunity for the media to talk to the front office's to ask about the status of their offseason. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall caught up with reporters in Montreal to discuss his negotiations with the Penguin's two primary free agents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Penguins

Jeff Carter Contract Looms Large Over Penguins Offseason

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the cusp of what could be one of the transformative off-seasons in recent history. The team is currently negotiating with franchise cornerstone players Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang on new contracts for next season. But the Penguins have been playing hardball to try and give the team salary cap flexibility when they enter next season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Yzerman Seems Ready to Make Blockbuster Move

Things around the Detroit Red Wings might seem quiet at the moment with the offseason ready to kick into high gear in short order. But don’t think for a second GM Steve Yzerman isn’t up to something. Just look back to last season. Who saw the Anthony Mantha...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#New Penguins Contract#The Pittsburgh Penguins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole shares one regret from time with Pittsburgh Pirates

Gerrit Cole had many great moments and some not-so-great moments during his five MLB seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but one bad memory clearly stands out in his mind. Before his New York Yankees began their series against the Pirates on Tuesday, Cole was asked if he has any regrets from his time in Pittsburgh. He said he wishes he would have thrown a different pitch to Kyle Schwarber.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Offer Sheeting Ethan Bear Unlocks Offseason for the Penguins

It isn't very often that NHL general managers decide to offer sheet a restricted free agent, and even less often does it go through (twice since 2000). Still, that shouldn't deter Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall from going out on a limb this summer and offer sheeting Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
630
Followers
210
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy