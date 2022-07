Within all the debate around the return to the office, Ralph Zucker is quick to raise one key point: What does that office look like?. Zucker, the founder and president of the firm recently rebranded as Inspired, knows the value of quality. He not only has millions of square feet of real estate in the state and around the country, but he’s best known for Bell Works in Holmdel, a massive live-work-play-shop-eat experiment he has dubbed the “metroburb.”

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO