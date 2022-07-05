ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tazewell, TN

Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tma5i_0gVGt8k400
(Getty)

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee volunteer firefighter was struck and killed Monday while directing traffic along Highway 33 near New Tazewell, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department.

The volunteer fireman, identified as Roger Estes, 77, of New Tazewell had been with the South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department. The agency changed its social media profile photo overnight Tuesday honoring Estes.

An initial incident report from THP indicates a 2013 Ford F-150 pick-up truck driven by a 47-year-old New Tazewell man had been traveling southbound on Hwy. 33 when it struck Estes. At the time, Estes had been directing traffic for an event.

Charges for the 47-year-old driver are pending the outcome of the THP investigation.

Area agencies posted messages of support following the fatal incident. Claiborne County 911 Dispatch TN posted to its social media Monday night that their “thoughts and prayers go out to the South Claiborne Fire Department family for the loss they have suffered;” while the Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department also posted about the loss of Estes, saying: “Today, our neighboring department lost a member while assisting with traffic control. While many of the departments knew him, no one knew him better than his fellow members from South Claiborne FD. Our thoughts and prayers are with them for comfort. Remember the family and department family in your prayers.”

No further details regarding the fatal incident were yet available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claiborne County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
New Tazewell, TN
County
Claiborne County, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Murder#Traffic Control#Accident
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy