ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Rockingham County government with Sallie Wolfe Garrison and Stephen King

By fwilt
wsvaonline.com
 3 days ago

Rockingham County administrator Stephen King and Chairman Sallie Wolfe Garrison discuss the newly approved budget, current projects including the building of a new fire station and school updates. Ants can be a problem inside and outside your...

wsvaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Alice Woods seeks to bring ‘unity of purpose’ to Staunton City Council

STAUNTON — Six candidates will contend for three seats on Staunton City Council in November. Alice Woods was born in New York City and moved to Staunton 36 years ago. About nine years ago, she began to get involved in local politics, but remained in the background. Six years ago, she met a group of ladies who encouraged her to step out in front. She realized she wanted to make a difference in the Queen City and bring a “unity of purpose.”
STAUNTON, VA
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE
wsvaonline.com

More plastics can now be recycled in Rockingham County

The Rockingham County landfill is once again accepting Number 5 recyclables. County Administrator Stephen King says the market is there for those types of recyclables. Number 5 recyclables include medicine bottles and containers, microwaveable meal trays, bottle caps and food containers such as yogurt, deli foods and syrup.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

No Extravaganza, but 5K/10K, Downtown Spectacular, fireworks in Waynesboro Saturday

Waynesboro’s Summer Extravaganza will not be held again this year, but the city parks and recreation department and downtown merchants are still working to provide a celebration for residents. Summer Extravaganza was a two-day event held in Waynesboro through 2010 – offered the weekend after July Fourth. Extravaganza was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rockingham County, VA
Rockingham County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
WHSV

48-unit apartment building to be built in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A new housing development is coming to Woodstock. On Tuesday, the town council approved a special use permit from 752 South Main Street LLC for a special use permit to construct a 48-unit apartment building. The developer will build a four-story apartment building on South Main...
WOODSTOCK, VA
WHSV

Five years later: Woman recounts Edinburg park stabbing

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In May of 2017, a Shenandoah County woman and two of her young children were stabbed multiple times at a park in Edinburg. Five years later and concerned her assailant may soon be released into the community, Whitney Rice is sharing her story. On May 18,...
EDINBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Amissville man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

Shortly before 9:00 pm on July 4th, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a motorcycle driving recklessly northbound on Front Royal Pike around Papermill Road and attempted to stop it. Deputy Jason Walther, in a marked police cruiser, attempted to stop this bike around Airport Road. The sight of...
AMISSVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

Sandwich bags and bubble wrap can be recycled. A Virginia plant is turning them into outdoor decks

Of all the plastic that’s manufactured, only about 9 percent is recycled, according to the United Nations. In March 175 countries across the world pledged to create a legally-binding instrument by 2024 to end plastic pollution. Much of what’s thrown away is plastic numbers two and four, which includes plastic bags. These types of plastics are not accepted by most city or county recycling programs, though they can be recycled, and most grocery stores collect it in bins outside their stores.
FLOYD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
NBC 29 News

Fire marshal’s office discusses 4th of July fireworks aftermath

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Debris from fireworks is often found littered about after the Fourth of July, and officials say it is important to be careful. “Sometimes people may want to do it in a front yard or driveway, and they don’t pay attention,” VDFP Assistant State Fire Marshal of Special Operations Billy Hux said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

The Community Foundation accepting applications for grant money

The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg/Rockingham County, is now accepting applications for grants. The money will be divided over non-profits and based in part on their plans for the future. Ann Siciliano with the organization talks about the criteria for receiving a grant and some of the previous groups to receive them.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County Supervisor has law license suspended

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A member of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors has had his law license suspended by the Virginia State Bar. Brad Pollack will be suspended from practicing law for six months beginning at the end of July. The suspension stems from the mishandling of payments from several clients.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Administrator#Politics Local#The Viette Daylily Story#Japanese Beetles
wsvaonline.com

Andre Viette talks about rain and watering your garden

Andre Viette talks about watering your garden, planting flowers so you have blooms from spring through fall and answers gardening questions from callers. Rockingham County administrator Stephen King and Chairman Sallie Wolfe Garrison discuss the newly approved budget, current projects including the building of a new fire station and school updates.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Warren County fire caused by improperly discarded fireworks

The Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office reports that improperly discarded fireworks likely caused a blaze. Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Long Meadow Road. The garage portion of the home looks to have sustained a great deal of damage. The fire looks to have...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Man arrested for throwing gasoline at victim

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man in Albemarle County has been arrested for throwing gasoline at another individual. This took place around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday. Officers arrived at the scene after the call came in about a physical disorder in progress on the 1300 block of Richmond Road.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Long clean-up process begins in Staunton after Wednesday’s storms

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday afternoon, a severe storm left thousands without power and a lot of damage from Churchville to Staunton. Gypsy Hill Park had just a tiny fraction of the damage of what there is to clean up. This was not your average summer afternoon storm. The...
STAUNTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
1061thecorner.com

Three airlifted to UVa in Rockingham County crash

SHENANDOAH (WINA) – Three people were airlifted to UVA Medical Center after a single-car, Monday afternoon crash in Rockingham County. A car carrying three people was traveling on a country road just west of the town of Shenandoah when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side, where it collided with an embankment and overturned.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

New Sheetz opening in Charlottesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will open its brand new Sheetz on Thursday at 3510 Seminole Trail. The store will open to the public at 8 a.m. and the grand opening festivities outside the store will be held at 9 a.m., with dozens of prizes awarded, including a grand prize for free Sheetz for the rest of the year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Nelson County in central Virginia West central Albemarle County in central Virginia The southeastern City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Staunton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy