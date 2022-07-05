ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

H. Lee White Museum Thanks Retiring Board Member Diane Cooper-Currier

By Contributor
iheartoswego.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a recent meeting of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum board of trustees, the members presented Diane Cooper Currier...

www.iheartoswego.com

Comments / 0

 

iheartoswego.com

Charles M. Spencer – July 2, 2022

Charles M. Spencer, 54; of Oswego, NY passed away peacefully Saturday, July 2nd at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Springdale, AR; Mr. Spencer moved to NY in the early 1990’s and has been a resident of the area for over 20 years. He loved being in the outdoors. Mr. Spencer was an avid hunter, camper, and fisherman. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, riding dirt bikes and listening and dancing to music. Mr. Spencer was a “jack of all trades” and was known to successfully fix most everything. If something seemed unfixable mechanically, he figured that duct tape was usually the last resort and many times the answer. He was a collector of several items and had an extensive collection of hats, flashlights and vehicles he would use for parts. Charles was a hilarious storyteller and a man with the kindest heart. He will be dearly missed by his two daughters: Dakota (Coby Wells) Spencer of Fulton and Tehya (Tyler Ranger) Spencer of Oswego, his parents: James and Lorraine (Kilpatrick) Spencer, his sister: Bridget (Stephen) Spencer-Lathrop of Hannibal and his beloved grandson: Ryder Spencer Wells of Fulton and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be private. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Operation Oswego County Presents Award to Menter Ambulance

At its annual meeting on June 16th, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its Business Excellence Award for 2022 to Menter Ambulance. The award was in recognition and appreciation for demonstrating outstanding leadership, adaptation and commitment in operating and expanding Menter Ambulance as a private ambulance service for Oswego County since 1952; for operating 16 advance life support ambulances; for being the primary EMS provider for 9 towns, 3 villages and 2 cities in Oswego County; for employing over 140; for establishing a new 5,600 sf station in Oswego and doubling its station in Fulton to 14,000 sf; for establishing an EMT academy to grow their workforce directly; and for being a vital and integral part of the County's healthcare system.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Industries Celebrates Employee’s 25-Year Milestone

Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is proud to recognize Kathleen Mills for 25 years of service. Mills, the agency’s Billing Coordinator, has a long record of going above and beyond. In addition to performing her regular duties, Mills has organized...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

OCSD Appoints, Introduces New Slate of 2022-23 Administrative Hires

The Oswego City School District is proud to announce and introduce its new 2022-23 district administrative team members, as appointed by the district Board of Education. OCSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin III noted that the new organizational restructuring will distribute job duties from one executive position into several others, as well as provide new positions to adequately distribute duties and tasks.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Pulaski Fund Distributes $23,980 in Grants

The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund recently distributed more than $23,980 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving the greater Pulaski area. Child Advocacy Center for Oswego County (CAC Foundation) received $2,683 to purchase furniture for children and adults in its Pulaski office waiting room. Pulaski Area Pop Warner received $5,000...
PULASKI, NY
localsyr.com

Madison County to start $1.3 million upgrade at Delphi Falls

NEW WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County’s newest park is getting a deluge of upgrades. Delphi Falls County Park opened in 2018 after a generous donation from Harold Jones, a retired Syracuse University professor. The 66-acre property features a two-tiered waterfall, woodlands, and gorge walls. The park, however, will receive some improvement upgrades as part of an expansion project.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Neal L Merritt – July 3, 2022

Neal L Merritt, 84, passed away on July 3, 2022 at Oswego Hospital. Born on September 16, 1937, Neal was a lifetime resident of Oswego. Neal was predeceased by his parents Catherine Neal and Kenneth Merritt, and his sisters Joan, and Suzanne Pitcher. He is survived by his brother Daniel...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

‘We once again need to be louder’

OSWEGO — A peaceful protest in support of reproductive rights was held in Oswego on Wednesday in light of the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. Participants gathered at City Hall, carrying signs with sayings such as “Girls just want to have fundamental human rights” and “Women’s rights are human rights.” About 30 people came to the event, organized by Cher Cuomo.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Alice McGarry Hart – July 1, 2022

Alice McGarry Hart, 85; of Fulton, NY passed Friday, July 1st, 2022 at St. Luke Health Service, Oswego. Alice was born on Long Island, NY on October 26, 1936, to the late Vincent and Alice McGarry. She was the oldest of three sisters. She became a teacher after graduating from...
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Huhtamaki Scholarship Supports Manufacturing Students at Cayuga’s Fulton Campus

A new scholarship funded by industrial leader Huhtamaki will support Cayuga Community College students entering a manufacturing-related program at the College’s Fulton Campus. The Huhtamaki Scholarship, which is available to up to five students from several area school districts, will be available for first-time college students enrolled in a...
CAYUGA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Bernadine M. Rose – July 1, 2022

Bernadine M. Rose, 91, a resident of Baldwinsville passed away on July 1, 2022, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Philadelphia, She was a daughter of the late Theodore and Stella (Solomonski) Cary and had attended schools in Philadelphia. She was employed with the Oswego County Opportunities and was...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale dates announced, remains virtual

Get your virtual shopping carts ready, the MacKenzie Childs Barn Sale is coming back this month. Once held in the Upstate New York town of Aurora, MacKenzie-Childs fans will have to leave their Courtly Check inspired wardrobe in their closets for the third year in a row. Posted to their website and social media pages today, the brand announced their biggest sale event is once again going virtual.
AURORA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Burritt Motors Revs Up Stuff-A-Bus Campaign

Burritt Motors in Oswego recently presented United Way of Oswego County with a check for $500 to help purchase additional school supplies for the agency’s 20th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Campaign. Partnering with school districts throughout Oswego County, as well as several business and organizations, United Way of Greater Oswego County’s...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Timothy R. Rhinehart – July 3, 2022

Timothy R. “Bubba” Rhinehart, 59, of Scriba died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends Sunday, July 3rd, after a courageous fight with cancer. Tim was born in Oswego, NY the son of Ralph Rhinehart and Kandis (Sheffield) Hills. He owned and operated Rhinehart’s Landscaping, for...
OSWEGO, NY
Daily Messenger

New life for vacant Main Street, Canandaigua lot?

CANANDAIGUA – Could this be the plan that transforms the vacant lot at South Main and Saltonstall streets to another destination business site in downtown Canandaigua?. Members of City Council appear to think so, recently taking a straw vote in support of what they heard from developer Fred Rainaldi Jr. and his ambitious $6 million idea for the former Tom’s Mobil site.
Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Breaks Ground On Pulaski Site Project

PULASKI, NY – On Monday, June 27, ConnextCare held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the commencement of construction at the Pulaski office. Site updates will include the addition of 800 square feet of clinical space in the rear of the main building with a covered canopy and testing center; four electric car charging stations; a gazebo powered and equipped with Wi-Fi; an 1,100 square foot walking trail for staff and community use; .7 acres of new parking spaces and reconstruction of the existing staff parking lot.
PULASKI, NY

