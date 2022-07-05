ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

OCO Announces Summer Food Service Program Schedule

By Contributor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff at Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) kitchen in Mexico prepare meals for the Summer Food Service Program. OCO has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide children ages 18 and under...

Pulaski Fund Distributes $23,980 in Grants

The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund recently distributed more than $23,980 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving the greater Pulaski area. Child Advocacy Center for Oswego County (CAC Foundation) received $2,683 to purchase furniture for children and adults in its Pulaski office waiting room. Pulaski Area Pop Warner received $5,000...
PULASKI, NY
Oswego Industries Celebrates Employee’s 25-Year Milestone

Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is proud to recognize Kathleen Mills for 25 years of service. Mills, the agency’s Billing Coordinator, has a long record of going above and beyond. In addition to performing her regular duties, Mills has organized...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Burritt Motors Revs Up Stuff-A-Bus Campaign

Burritt Motors in Oswego recently presented United Way of Oswego County with a check for $500 to help purchase additional school supplies for the agency’s 20th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Campaign. Partnering with school districts throughout Oswego County, as well as several business and organizations, United Way of Greater Oswego County’s...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Operation Oswego County Presents Award to Menter Ambulance

At its annual meeting on June 16th, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its Business Excellence Award for 2022 to Menter Ambulance. The award was in recognition and appreciation for demonstrating outstanding leadership, adaptation and commitment in operating and expanding Menter Ambulance as a private ambulance service for Oswego County since 1952; for operating 16 advance life support ambulances; for being the primary EMS provider for 9 towns, 3 villages and 2 cities in Oswego County; for employing over 140; for establishing a new 5,600 sf station in Oswego and doubling its station in Fulton to 14,000 sf; for establishing an EMT academy to grow their workforce directly; and for being a vital and integral part of the County's healthcare system.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Treadwell to Retire from Operation Oswego County at End of Year

After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell plans to retire as of December 31, 2022. Treadwell joined Operation Oswego County in 1983 and has served as Executive Director throughout his tenure. The local, non-profit economic development corporation has helped to stimulate over $5 billion in investment and helped create and retain more than 29,000 jobs in Oswego County. Treadwell also serves as the CEO of the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency, a public benefit corporation, established in 1976 by the Oswego County Legislature, and a major economic partnering agency in the County. The agency has the authority to issue private activity bonds, provide tax exemption incentives, as well as financial assistance via revolving economic development financing programs.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
North Country Orthopedic Group now offering podiatry services

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country Orthopaedic Group announced that podiatry services will be added to their practice. According to a press release from Carthage Area Hospital, their Board-Certified Podiatrist, Jason R. Forni, DPM is providing Podiatry services at North Country Orthopaedic Group located at 1571 Washington Street Suite 103 in Watertown. He will provide services at the location from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesdays. However, he will continue seeing patients at his Carthage location at 3 Bridge Street and Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
CARTHAGE, NY
Huhtamaki Scholarship Supports Manufacturing Students at Cayuga’s Fulton Campus

A new scholarship funded by industrial leader Huhtamaki will support Cayuga Community College students entering a manufacturing-related program at the College’s Fulton Campus. The Huhtamaki Scholarship, which is available to up to five students from several area school districts, will be available for first-time college students enrolled in a...
CAYUGA, NY
Menter Ambulance Appointments Public Information Officer

FULTON — Menter Ambulance appoints Paramedic Joseph Provost, M.A., NRP, as its first Public Information Officer. According to President/CEO Zachary Menter, “As we work to increase community outreach, we have created an agency Public Information Officer (PIO). The purpose of the PIO is to get the right message to the right people at the right time. In an age of around the clock news cycles, citizen journalists, and anyone having the ability to post anything online at pretty much anytime, we feel it is important to have a PIO.”
FULTON, NY
OCSD Appoints, Introduces New Slate of 2022-23 Administrative Hires

The Oswego City School District is proud to announce and introduce its new 2022-23 district administrative team members, as appointed by the district Board of Education. OCSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin III noted that the new organizational restructuring will distribute job duties from one executive position into several others, as well as provide new positions to adequately distribute duties and tasks.
OSWEGO, NY
Neighbors advocate for grocery store to return to Valley Plaza

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rhonda Vesey has lived on Syracuse’s Southside since 1970. She doesn’t have a car and would often walk to Tops when it was in Valley Plaza. “It meant that if you needed produce, quick easy and in a hurry, dairy products, meat products, the deli that it was hands away, footsteps away,” Vesey explained.
SYRACUSE, NY
Madison County to start $1.3 million upgrade at Delphi Falls

NEW WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County’s newest park is getting a deluge of upgrades. Delphi Falls County Park opened in 2018 after a generous donation from Harold Jones, a retired Syracuse University professor. The 66-acre property features a two-tiered waterfall, woodlands, and gorge walls. The park, however, will receive some improvement upgrades as part of an expansion project.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
ConnextCare Breaks Ground On Pulaski Site Project

PULASKI, NY – On Monday, June 27, ConnextCare held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the commencement of construction at the Pulaski office. Site updates will include the addition of 800 square feet of clinical space in the rear of the main building with a covered canopy and testing center; four electric car charging stations; a gazebo powered and equipped with Wi-Fi; an 1,100 square foot walking trail for staff and community use; .7 acres of new parking spaces and reconstruction of the existing staff parking lot.
PULASKI, NY
Auto shop, city at odds over cleanup

ROME — Michael Burth Jr., owner of Mike Jr’s Auto Repair, 1030 E. Dominick St., has been given a 120-day notice by the city to vacate his property so that the state Department of Environmental Conservation can conduct a major cleanup of the brownfield area where the auto shop sits.
ROME, NY
Syracuse Housing Authority William “Bill” Simmons Provides an Update to the Transformation of SHA Properties (Video)

Section 8 being utilized to provide people with temporary or long-term options. SHA is required by Housing and urban Development to provide a one-for-one return when re-developing a property. I spoke with Syracuse Housing Authority Executive Director William “Bill” Simmons regarding the transformation of public housing near the city’s core....
SYRACUSE, NY
Onondaga County Legislature approves stimulus check for senior citizens

The Onondaga County Legislature approved some financial relief for senior citizens, in the form of a one-time payment. Democratic Legislator Peggy Chase is the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. She said she has been hearing from senior citizens who are struggling with their mortgage and tax bills in the wake of the pandemic.
Researchers seek participants in Rome, Camden-based health studies

A university-led research project that could benefit the health of Rome and Camden residents is seeking paid participants to be a part of this innovative opportunity. The Change Club Project – led by Cornell University and Texas A & M Agrilife Extension – aims to identify what community resources contribute to a healthier lifestyle, be it a walking trail, mobile farmers’ market, community garden, or improved school snacks, for example. 14 Change Club members from Rome and Camden each will have the opportunity to collaborate to implement their own project, unique to their community, while providing valuable data to track its effect on their health, if any, over a three year time span. Club members will also be involved in a six month health curriculum.
ROME, NY

