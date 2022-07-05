OCO Announces Summer Food Service Program Schedule

After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell plans to retire as of December 31, 2022. Treadwell joined Operation Oswego County in 1983 and has served as Executive Director throughout his tenure. The local, non-profit economic development corporation has helped to stimulate over $5 billion in investment and helped create and retain more than 29,000 jobs in Oswego County. Treadwell also serves as the CEO of the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency, a public benefit corporation, established in 1976 by the Oswego County Legislature, and a major economic partnering agency in the County. The agency has the authority to issue private activity bonds, provide tax exemption incentives, as well as financial assistance via revolving economic development financing programs.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO