If there's a particular denim trend you want to see modeled IRL, rest assured, Jennifer Lopez probably wore it recently, so start there. From flares to skinny jeans to mom jeans (although some of those styles are on the back burner lately), J.Lo doesn't leave any stone unturned when it comes to denim styles. The latest style that she—and just about everyone else—is going with is low-rise baggy jeans (the opposite of the high-rise skinny jeans that were former favorites of hers).

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO