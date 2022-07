Summer is here, and along with longer days, it brings the opportunity to take a break from your monotonous routine and spend time outside indulging in activities you love, be it camping, a day at the beach, or a picnic at the park. While being outdoors can be recharging enough for you, your gadget friends will surely need some help. A power bank can juice up your phone or laptop, but if you have lights and small appliances like an electric stove or a cooler to power, investing in a portable power station is the way to go. If you're looking for one, you're in luck because EcoFlow has some enticing discounts on a range of power stations for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

