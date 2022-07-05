ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PSG CONFIRM Mauricio Pochettino sacking in blunt statement with Christophe Galtier to be named next manager

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
 4 days ago

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have confirmed manager Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked.

It has been rumoured for some time that the former Tottenham boss' days were numbered in the French capital - despite leading his side to the Ligue 1 title last season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXJtp_0gVGrIYV00
Pochettino bids farewell to PSG after one and a half seasons in charge Credit: AFP

But now the club have released a blunt statement revealing his departure after 18 months in charge.

They said: "Paris Saint-Germain confirms that it has ended its collaboration with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian coach and his staff had joined the capital club in January 2021.

"Former captain of the Rouge et Bleu, he made 84 matches in all competitions on the Parisian bench.

"Under his leadership, Paris Saint-Germain won the 2020 Champions Trophy, the 2021 Coupe de France as well as the 10th French championship title in its history, last April.

"The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future."

Pochettino's major failure came in the Champions League when PSG spurned a two-goal aggregate lead against Real Madrid in the last 16.

The French outfit conceded a second leg hat-trick from Karim Benzema as their pursuit of a first European title goes on.

More to follow.

