Highland Park July 4 massacre was America's 309TH mass shooting of the year with US seeing an average of 11 a WEEK, data reveals

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The US has marked 309 mass shootings so far in 2022 with the latest massacre in Highland Park, Illinois, where at least six people were killed.

There have been an average of 11 mass shootings per week, according to data from nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

The group defines an incident as a mass shooting when four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.

The same group said the number of people killed at a result of gun violence was at 22,417 so far in 2022, already higher than 2020's figure which stood at 19,411.

Two police officers were also shot while working in the area of 2500 Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia after a fireworks display, in a separate incident.

The US has marked 309 mass shootings so far in 2022 with the latest massacre in Highland Park, Illinois, where at least six people were killed
A total of 26 victims were also injured along with the six killed, 25 of whom suffered gunshot wounds. Six remain in hospital for treatment.
The age ranges of the victims sits between eight and 85, with around four or five of those shot believed to be children
Robert 'Bobby' Crimo III, 22, who goes by the moniker Awake the Rapper, boasts more than 16,000 listeners per month on Spotify and has a net worth of $100,000

Figures released for 2020 revealed a stark increase compared with 15,448 in 2019 and and 12,418 in 2012.

Previous data compiled by the Washington Post revealed that more than 310,000 American children have been in a school classroom during a shooting since the Columbine High massacre in 1999.

The man suspected of perpetrating the attack on the Fourth of July is a rapper and apparent supporter of Donald Trump with a seemingly-successful music career.

Robert 'Bobby' Crimo III, 22, who goes by the moniker Awake the Rapper, boasts more than 16,000 listeners per month on Spotify and has a net worth of $100,000.

Music videos posted by Crimo online last fall include a drawing of himself shooting people online, and a disturbing clip of himself throwing bullets on the floor of a classroom while wearing armor in what appears to be a joke about school shootings.

Police have said he was 'known to law enforcement' but it is not yet known if this was due to the violent videos which were hosted by YouTube until they were taken down last night.

A total of 26 victims were also injured along with the six killed, 25 of whom suffered gunshot wounds. Six remain in hospital for treatment.

The age ranges of the victims sits between eight and 85, with around four or five of those shot believed to be children.

Shooting incidents in Chicago increased by 66 per cent from 2019 to 2021, while the city's murder rate went up by 60 per cent in the same period, according to the Chicago Police Department.

People run for blocks from the Welcome America Festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway after two police officers were shot in Philadelphia after fireworks display. There have been an average of 11 mass shootings per week, according to data from nonprofit Gun Violence Archive

Theft had also gone up by 21 per cent in the year before December 2021, with criminal sexual assault up 27 per cent over the same time frame.

And the number of crimes, ranging from robbery to aggravated battery, is now higher than the same point in 2021.

One of the worst attacks came only weeks ago in Texas on May 24 when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire inside a fourth grade classroom in Robb Elementary in Uvalde, killing 19 elementary-aged students and two teachers and injuring several others.

On May 14 this year, ten black people were killed at a Buffalo store in what officials have called a racially-aggravated attack.

In another mass shooting one person was killed and 26 injured at on March 19 in Dumas, Arkansas, at a car meet and rap battle with more than 1,500 people at.

Meanwhile, a gang feud in downtown Sacramento, California, left six dead and 12 wounded after more than 100 shots were fired at around 2am on April 3.

A total of 344 people have been killed in mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

