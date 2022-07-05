ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US, Allies Seek to Meet Chinese Challenge With ‘Blue Pacific’ Grouping

By Ralph Jennings
Voice of America
 3 days ago

Partners in the Blue Pacific, established late last month by United States, Australia and three other allies, is seen by analysts — and by Beijing — as the latest in a series of moves to counter China’s drive to expand its diplomatic and military reach in the South...

Voice of America

Blinken at G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Indonesia

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is high on the agenda as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with other foreign ministers from the Group of 20 largest economies, or G-20, this week in Bali, Indonesia. Before the first session of the meeting got under way Blinken met with the transatlantic...
Voice of America

US Tightens Sanctions on Iran, Targets Chinese, Emirati Firms Over Oil

Washington — The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a network of Chinese, Emirati and other companies that it accused of helping to deliver and sell Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia, pressuring Tehran as it seeks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The U.S....
Voice of America

Top Diplomat Recommits to Pillars of US Policy in Central Asia

Washington — Donald Lu, U.S. assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, says the Biden administration is committed to strategic partnerships, aims to invest in Central Asian sovereignty and independence, and understands why policies of balance toward Russia are rational for Central Asian interests. But amid unrest...
Voice of America

Homeland Security Agents Indicted in Alleged Chinese Effort to Spy in US

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted a current U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent and a former agent in connection with an alleged Chinese government-sponsored scheme to stalk, harass and spy on U.S.-based Chinese critics of Beijing, the Justice Department said Thursday. Craig Miller, a 15-year DHS...
The Associated Press

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said. Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never regained his vital signs, Fukushima said. Police at the shooting scene in Nara arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, on suspicion of murder. Police said he used a gun that was obviously homemade — about 15 inches (40 centimeters) long — and they confiscated similar weapons and his personal computer when they raided his nearby one-room apartment.
Daily Beast

Putin Pal Drops Menacing Hint: a ‘Cleansing’ Is Coming for Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty. Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”. “The time has...
Newsweek

Russian Oligarch Yuri Voronov Found Dead in Swimming Pool

A multi-millionaire businessman was found dead floating in his swimming pool near St. Petersburg in the latest mysterious demise of a member of Russia's elite over the last few months. The body of Yuri Voronov, 61, was found in his home in the ultra-wealthy Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region...
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
Voice of America

BTS Break Starts Debate on Military Service in S. Korea

The recent decision by South Korean music group BTS to take a break has restarted a debate about the country’s required military service. All healthy South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve for about two years in the military. The requirement is part of the country’s efforts to defend against a hostile North Korea.
Voice of America

Ukraine Expects British War Support to Continue After Johnson Resignation

Ukraine said it expected continued strong support from Britain for Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s invasion, even after a new prime minister is picked to replace Boris Johnson, who resigned Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Johnson for his support of Kyiv’s war effort as the two leaders spoke...
Voice of America

As World's Attention Wanes, Ukrainian Students Keep Rallying

As the war enters its fifth month, Ukrainians around the world are keeping up efforts to obtain moral and financial support for their beleaguered country as it fights against Russian invaders. One of the largest communities is in Krakow, Poland, where, as Greg Flakus reports, Ukrainians have been rallying together with Polish supporters almost every evening in the city's main square.
Voice of America

Boris Johnson Resigns: Is British Military Aid for Ukraine at Risk?

Britain is among the biggest donors of military aid to Ukraine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the first Western leaders to visit Kyiv following the Russian invasion. So, does his resignation put that support at risk? Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Voice of America

Many Ukrainian Refugees Eye Return Home

Ukrainian refugees have spread across Europe and the world since Russia invaded their homeland in February, but Polish officials estimate less than half of them have stayed in Poland. But as Greg Flakus reports from the Polish border town of Medyka, many are choosing to stay close to make quick visits across the border – and return home for good when the time comes.
Voice of America

Computer Hackers Claim to Have Data of 1 Billion Chinese

Computer hackers say they stole information on about 1 billion Chinese people from a Shanghai police database. If true, it would be one of the largest hacking incidents in history. News agencies report that an internet user going by the name of “ChinaDan” placed a message on Breach Forums last...
Voice of America

US Says ‘It's Too Early’ to Consider Recognition of Taliban

Islamabad/Washington — The United States says no foreign government is contemplating legitimacy for Taliban rule in Afghanistan, even as the insurgent-turned-Islamist group next month will mark the first year of its return to power in Kabul. “I think there’s actually a global consensus to include Moscow and Beijing and...
