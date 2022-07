Description: The building faces northeast and is a two story red colored brick and wood structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Bland. The northeast front has a large portico with four tall white colored columns rising to a wide header at the roof line. The entrance is framed with white colored wood with a small balcony on the second story. The first story windows have small pediments above. On the roof is an octagonal white colored wood cupola with flat roof. The roof is hipped. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 27th Judicial Circuit. In 1929, the front portico was added. Additions were constructed in 1949 and 2003 along the southwest side. The architect was Thompson & Litton.

