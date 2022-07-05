ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Long on Salesmanship but Short on Substance, LIV Golf Broadcast Has a Long Way to Go

By John Hawkins
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVlpd_0gVGnNXc00

John Hawkins streamed LIV Golf's second event and found it technically sound, but with too much cheerleading from a mostly novice crew.

LIV Golf's Portland broadcast was keen on Dustin Johnson all weekend -- even showing the same segment twice.

Courtesy LIV Golf

What’s the difference between LIV Golf and a swim meet for third-graders? Nothing, actually. All the kids walk away with a trophy and nobody will remember who won. This competitively compromised culture is reflected in the tawdry nature of the carpetbagger tour’s first two telecasts, which couldn’t help but strike viewers as pep rallies without pretense — a poorly disguised promotional vehicle more than a responsible pitch to a refined audience.

Flaws and fluff. It’s terribly campy stuff, although last week’s broadcast wasn’t without a few notable strengths. The visual elements of LIV Golf’s live stream from Portland were of similar quality to those at a major network. Lots of high-end camerawork, a nice array of handheld shots and some sharp closeups of the contenders as they battled down the stretch Saturday afternoon.

LIV’s expanded leaderboard, a shrine to busy optics that runs in a narrow column down the entire left side of the screen, is better than the traditional boxes you see on CBS or NBC. The absence of instant replay is a serious detriment, something you don’t notice until it’s unavailable, but that’s an issue streaming platforms must resolve before the medium becomes a viable sports carrier.

Not that Greg Norman’s rabblerousers are anywhere close to ready for real TV. Regardless of where you stand on the presence of an unsavory rivalry to the PGA Tour, LIV Golf is in plain sight — and much better seen than heard. It says here that its collection of on-air talent is weak, inexperienced and inane as golf commentators but exceptionally enthusiastic about glamorizing the product to insufferable extremes.

“The LIV Golf revolution is in full swing!” anchor Arlo White crowed at the top of the Thursday show.

A few minutes later, the tournament began with a loud blare into the Oregon sky, just one more reason to believe shotgun starts are for choppers and charity events. “Tell you what, that reception when the airhorn blew, it just gives you goosebumps, doesn’t it?” analyst Jerry Foltz said without a trace of sarcasm. Goosebumps? On a Thursday?

Self-aggrandizement is obviously a huge part of LIV’s business strategy, but it’s a delusional mindset. None of its players reside among the top 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Only Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are in the top 20, a reflection of pro golf’s most overlooked trend: the turnover rate at the game’s highest level has never been higher. Rory McIlroy is the lone guy in the top 14 over the age of 30, and for most multiple major champions, their legacy is complete.

And that makes the over-the-top sales pitch amusing. White is the most decorated member of the coverage team, having called Premier League games for NBC since 2013. His endless supply of superlatives is a radical departure from his time in the booth at British soccer stadiums — Arlo can’t find a single facet of the LIV enterprise not worth gushing over. Positive energy is fine, but when the lead voice of a telecast shows up for work in a cheerleader’s uniform, everyone else wearing a microphone begins to sound like they’re auditioning for “American Ninja Warrior.”

It didn’t take White long to show off his golf naiveté. When Kevin Na’s second shot at Pumpkin Ridge’s par-5 17th sailed out of bounds in the opening round, Arlo whipped out his bag of acronyms. “That is Oscar Bravo ,” he declared. Not only is that weird, it shows a total lack of respect for former Tour pro Olin Browne.

Foltz, the longtime Golf Channel voice who spent most of his time as an on-course reporter at LPGA events, reminded those with discerning ears that there’s a big difference between enduring a five-hour session of goosebumps and telling viewers what club the woman is hitting. Without question, the best audio all week came from the caddies, whose dialogue with players was clearly audible — and usually more interesting than not.

A distant second in the category of Insight From The Ground ended up in a tie between LIV chatterboxes Troy Mullins and Su-Ann Heng. At least half of their collective airtime was hard to stomach; the network ran the same practice-range conversation between Mullins and Dustin Johnson on back-to-back days. Wasn’t once bad enough?

It’s no surprise that a band of novices would fail to reach the same standard as those who have done it at a major network for years. Nonetheless, there’s no excuse for shamelessly deluging viewers with drool over a product that is, in its formative stages, a cheap imitation. There is nothing to be gained by such a ruse in terms of popularity. And given the considerable amount of disdain directed at LIV Golf from both passionate golf fans and those who wouldn’t know which end of the club to hold, the hard sell coming from Norman and his merry crew is questionable at best, utterly clueless at worst.

It brings to mind the wisest of words from the wisest of men: Better to remain silent and look stupid than to open your mouth and remove all doubt. Abraham Lincoln knew a thing or two about the art of effective communication.

Reader feedback is encouraged at inbox@morningread.com and we may publish your letter (include your name and hometown). Click here to receive all the latest Morning Read news and commentary free in your inbox every morning.

Comments / 5

tracker23
2d ago

What in the hell is this writer watching? LIV Golf does a great job. They show 300 times more golf shots in 5 hours of coverage. That’s more than the PGA in 4 days coverage over 16 hours. PGA has been unwatchable without DVR for 25 years.

Reply
3
Make America Decent Again
2d ago

The LIV 54 hole “exhibitions” do have a larger scoreboard so they can provide coverage of Saudi beheadings live from Riyadh. If you switch over to Al Jezzera coverage, they include stoning of women.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy FIRES WARNING at LIV Golf players expecting to return

Rory McIlroy believes LIV Golf rebels who have attempted to return to PGA Tour and the DP World Tour events are a key source of resentment in the Saudi saga. Speaking to BBC Sport NI, McIlroy alluded to players such as Ian Poulter, Justin Harding, Adrian Otaegui and Branden Grace who have appealed their suspensions from the DP World Tour and this has allowed them to compete at the Genesis Scottish Open.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' former caddie Williams reveals retirement plans they made

Tiger Woods’ former caddie Steve Williams has admitted the big cat told him he would retire once he reached 21 majors. The 15-time major champion is three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18, though it looks like adding another now would be the tallest of orders. Williams has...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau on his "$125m" LIV Golf deal? "I'm already broke"

Bryson DeChambeau has joked that he’s broke after signing for LIV Golf in a deal worth more than $100m because of all the investments he has already made. When DeChambeau became a LIV Golf signee he told reporters that he would have “a new type of legacy” as he revealed what his plans were.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Is Almost As Tall As LeBron In Striking New Photo

LeBron James is headed into his 20th season in the NBA and there is no doubt that fans are hyped to see what kind of basketball he gives us. James will turn 38 years old this season although there is an expectation that he will continue to be a top 5 player in the league. No one has had this kind of longevity before, and there is now a sense that he will someday get to play with his sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus.
NBA
Golf.com

Watch the Seve Ballesteros shot that Lee Trevino called a ‘touch of class’

In anticipation of the 150th Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews, I’ve been having fun diving into the archive of Open Championships. And wandering through the extended highlights of the 1984 championship, the year Seve Ballesteros won his second of three Open Championships, I was treated to a truly delightful moment I never knew existed.
GOLF
The Spun

John Daly Video Is Going Viral: Golf World Reacts

John Daly was back to doing typical John Daly things on Tuesday. The professional golfer decided to start hitting some golf balls with his driver over a highway and onto a high school football field in Akron, Ohio. He also made the decision to not wear any socks while hitting...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arlo White
Person
Greg Norman
Golf.com

LIV Golf’s charter jet for players, caddies looks like a wild scene

If guaranteed prize money didn’t seem like payment enough, wait until you see how LIV golfers travel. Picture how a mini-tour player gets around — cheap flights, long drives and scrambling to make tee times — and now imagine the polar opposite: an all-inclusive private jet with a well-stocked bar and presumably no concerns about wandering luggage.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Will Zalatoris' ball somehow stopping on top of Matt Fitzpatrick's ball mark is one of the craziest things you'll ever see

Since we only see big-time links golf once or twice a year, we're often treated to some strange happenings that we rarely witness at regular tour stops. Crazy lies, putter from everywhere, 30-mph wind gusts, brown turf, backwards bunker shots, etc., etc. That said, what happened to Will Zalatoris' ball on Thursday at the Scottish Open is something we don't think we've seen on any style of golf course, ever.
GOLF
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#World Golf#Golf Channel#Liv Golf Broadcast#Cbs#Nbc
The Independent

Scottish Open: TV guide and channel information for 2022 tournament

The Scottish Open is underway with some of the best golf has to offer teeing it up at the Renaissance Club.Matthew Fitzpatrick, who claimed his first major title at the US Open last month, joining Jack Nicklaus as the only male players to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course in the process, leads a star-studded field this week.The 27-year-old from Sheffield has not competed in a Tour event since, but admits he has already been brought back down to earth after shooting a 78 in the first round of the JP McManus Pro-Am on Monday.He's...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

LIV Golf Pro: I can’t go on social media without someone telling me to go die

Over the last couple of weeks, things have taken a far nastier turn in relations between the PGA and DP World tours and the LIV Golf Series. There was always going to be a fightback from the long-established organisations, perhaps wounded by the ease at which the Saudi-backed company has tempted away players such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, and the expected fines and sanctions have led to counterclaims and remarkable turnarounds in the fortunes of some players.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Thunder C Chet Holmgren achieves insane feat never seen in Summer League history

On Tuesday night, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren made his first NBA Summer League appearance. He did not just turn heads in his debut, but the Thunder star absolutely dominated in a way never seen before. Holmgren finished the game with six blocks and hit four shots from beyond the arc. No one in Summer League history had ever had four blocks and hit four triples, never mind six of them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Golf Channel

Xander Schauffele wins JP McManus Pro-Am as Tiger Woods struggles in first event since PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele is officially on a heater. The 11th-ranked player in the world backed up his win at the Travelers Championship with a victory at the JP McManus Pro-Am. The event took place Monday and Tuesday at Adare Manor in Ireland, which will host the 2027 Ryder Cup, and featured a number of the world’s best, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Tiger Woods and more.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
613
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy