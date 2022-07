Platteville fire department upgrades topped talks at a recent city council meeting. City staff recommended approving a $50,000 bid for new mobile radios for the Fire Department which would allow for better communication with surrounding emergency departments. The department’s current radios are not P25 digital; a system that is used by the Police Department and Southwest Health EMS. The current radios also do not work well with updates announced last year to radio infrastructure across Grant County, this limits the ability to communicate with each other, city officials say. See current radio specifications here. Council members will consider the radio upgrades at the upcoming, Tuesday, July 12th, meeting and vote on whether to approve those staff recommendations.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO