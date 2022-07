NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today announced the appointment of Kathryn King Sudol as General Counsel of KKR. She will succeed David Sorkin who has served as General Counsel since 2007 and will become Chief Legal Officer of KKR. Both appointments are effective September 6, 2022. At the end of the first quarter of 2023, Ms. Sudol will assume the role of Chief Legal Officer, and Mr. Sorkin will become an Advisory Partner of KKR. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005682/en/ Kathryn King Sudol (Photo: Business Wire)

