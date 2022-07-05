Colorado Weather: Monsoon thunderstorms raise concerns about flash flooding

Monsoon moisture streaming into Colorado on Tuesday will cause an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity across the state and especially in the mountains.

The rain will be heavy at times and if thunderstorms persist over Colorado's burn scars from recent wildfires long enough, there could be flash flooding. The primary concern is the scar above I-70 in Glenwood Canyon from the Grizzly Creek wildfire in 2020. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and it's possible I-70 could be closed even before rain arrives as a precautionary measure.

(source: CBS)

For Denver and the Front Range, the chance for afternoon and/or evening showers and thunderstorms is small compared to the mountains but there is still at least a 50% chance for rain. Minor street flooding could occur in the metro area but no other issues are expected at this time.

(source: CBS)

The extra moisture in the air will also make it feel relatively humid for Colorado standards on Tuesday. And although it may not feel any cooler than Monday, temperatures will be about 5 degrees cooler compared to Independence Day.

(source: CBS)

Expect similar weather on Wednesday and Thursday with a 40-50% chance for late day showers and thunderstorms in the metro area. Drier and much warmer weather will arrive on Friday and will continue through the weekend.