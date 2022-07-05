ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Weather: Monsoon thunderstorms raise concerns about flash flooding

By Ashton Altieri
 3 days ago

Monsoon moisture streaming into Colorado on Tuesday will cause an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity across the state and especially in the mountains.

The rain will be heavy at times and if thunderstorms persist over Colorado's burn scars from recent wildfires long enough, there could be flash flooding. The primary concern is the scar above I-70 in Glenwood Canyon from the Grizzly Creek wildfire in 2020. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and it's possible I-70 could be closed even before rain arrives as a precautionary measure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dx5Ye_0gVGmg9W00
(source: CBS)

For Denver and the Front Range, the chance for afternoon and/or evening showers and thunderstorms is small compared to the mountains but there is still at least a 50% chance for rain. Minor street flooding could occur in the metro area but no other issues are expected at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQmO7_0gVGmg9W00
(source: CBS)

The extra moisture in the air will also make it feel relatively humid for Colorado standards on Tuesday. And although it may not feel any cooler than Monday, temperatures will be about 5 degrees cooler compared to Independence Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HelF1_0gVGmg9W00
(source: CBS)

Expect similar weather on Wednesday and Thursday with a 40-50% chance for late day showers and thunderstorms in the metro area. Drier and much warmer weather will arrive on Friday and will continue through the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhCGI_0gVGmg9W00

yourbigsky.com

Flash flood watch in central, southeast Montana

The National Weather Service in Billings a flash flood watch Thursday morning for central, south-central, and southeast areas of Montana. The flash flood watch remains in effect until Thursday afternoon. A combination of excessive rainfall and thunderstorm activity has saturated the soil, making for potential flash floods. Thunderstorm activity with...
BILLINGS, MT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Hottest weekend of the summer so far

Another round of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday will keep temperatures in the 80s along the Front Range. Then as drier weather arrives on Friday, record heat is expected for the weekend.Not only will the weekend be very hot, it will also be very dry across most of Colorado. There could be a few showers or thunderstorms south of Highway 50 this weekend, but the chance for rain in the Denver metro area and across most of the high county is near zero. Therefore fire danger will also increase.The hottest day of the weekend will likely be Sunday but the...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Fast-moving flash flood caught on camera in Colorado

A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction. "A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
